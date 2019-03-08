Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Released Town duo Ward and Adeyemi on rader of former club Rotherham

PUBLISHED: 15:47 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 31 May 2019

Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward have both been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward have both been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Archant

Released Ipswich Town duo Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward are both on the radar of Rotherham United.

Tom Adeyemi, pictured during his loan spell at Rotherham in 2015/16. Picture: PATom Adeyemi, pictured during his loan spell at Rotherham in 2015/16. Picture: PA

Both players are out of contract with the Blues at the end of June, with manager Paul Lambert opting not to retain them for next season after they endured injury-disrupted seasons.

Adeyemi was restricted to just five appearances in two years due to a string of injury problems, most recently undergoing Achilles surgery, while Ward is continuing to undergo rehabilitation at Ipswich following a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered at QPR on Boxing Day.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne made an offer to keep Adeyemi at Rotherham in 2017 following a productive loan spell, before the midfielder opted to join Ipswich instead, while Ward was on loan with the Millers in 2015/16 while Warne was fitness coach at the club.

MORE: Donacien to get chance to win Ipswich Town right-back spot next season

Grant Ward, pictured during his loan spell at Rotherham in 2015/16. Picture: PAGrant Ward, pictured during his loan spell at Rotherham in 2015/16. Picture: PA

"They are definitely players who have come up on our radar," Millers assistant Richie Barker told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"They have had their injuries worries at Ipswich over the last two years. But they are free transfers and they are both players who have been at this club before.

"Warney knows them as people and everyone knows how important a player's character is when it comes to us making signings.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

"They are on a list of players for us to talk about. Conversations with them haven't taken place but we wouldn't be doing our jobs properly if we didn't know that both were available."

Speaking recently, Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, insisted the club will stick by Ward throughout his rehabilitation.

"Grant is receiving full medical treatment after an injury which was very unfortunate," he said.

"We have a duty of care with him and his injury and how we put physiotherapy and rehabilitation in place for him.

MORE: 'We have to rebuild from top to bottom' - Town boss Lambert on challenge ahead of Blues

"We as a football club have a reputation with trying to help players who find themselves in this kind of situation."

As well as Ward and Adeyemi, Jonas Knudsen, James Collins, Dean Gerken, Jordan Spence and Simon Dawkins were also released.

Middlesbrough are understood to be weighing up a move for Knudsen, as well as clubs in Germany and his Danish homeland, while goalkeeper Dean Gerken has been linked with a return to former club Colchester.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Views to die for’ - Council backs fight to quash changes to £15m development

The Chandlery was intended as a two-storey restaurant but permission has been granted to divide it into smaller units Picture: CHRIS MOODY

Picks from the Paddock: Can O’Brien produce another Derby winner?

Sir Dragonet ridden by Donnacha O'Brien wins The MBNA Chester Vase Stakes, during Boodles City Day at Chester. Can he win the Derby? Photo: PA

Weird Suffolk: Meet the wild men of the woods that ate children

Weird Suffolk: St Michael's Curch, Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Released Town duo Ward and Adeyemi on rader of former club Rotherham

Tom Adeyemi and Grant Ward have both been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Suffolk Show 2019: James takes his turn in the ring as show’s top cattle steward

James Strachan at the Suffolk Show 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists