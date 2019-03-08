Former Blue Ward offered deal by League One rivals Rotherham

Grant Ward, pictured during his loan spell at Rotherham in 2015/16 The former Blue has been offered a deal by the Millers. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward has been offered a contract by Rotherham United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old was released at the end of last season after three campaigns at Portman Road, but has continued to use the club's training facilities at Playford Road during his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

That injury, suffered on Boxing Day at QPR, is likely to keep him sidelined until September, but Rotherham are keen and have offered him a deal, according to the Rotherham Advertiser.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking recently, with the Millers also keen on Tom Adeyemi, assistant manager Richie Barker said: "They are definitely players who have come up on our radar.

"They have had their injuries worries at Ipswich over the last two years. But they are free transfers and they are both players who have been at this club before.

"Warney knows them as people and everyone knows how important a player's character is when it comes to us making signings.

"They are on a list of players for us to talk about. Conversations with them haven't taken place but we wouldn't be doing our jobs properly if we didn't know that both were available."

Ward made 98 appearances for the Blues, scoring eight goals. Three of those came on his debut as he netted a second-half hat-trick against Barnsley in 2017.