#Gameday: 'We were too soft... everyone has to be better on Saturday' - Town fans react to Rotherham loss

PUBLISHED: 13:39 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 29 January 2020

Ipswich Town fans spoke to the #Gameday cameras following the 1-0 loss at Rotherham

Archant

Ipswich Town fans spoke to our #Gameday cameras following last night's 1-0 defeat by Rotherham.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at the New York Stadium, with home captain Richard Wood scoring the only goal of the game just before half-time.

Paul Lambert's side were second best throughout this game as Rotherham dominated the physical battle and profited down the flanks before the Blues did spark into life in the closing stages.

The result saw Ipswich drop to third in League One, with Rotherham replacing them at the top of the pile.

Next up is the visit of Peterborough United on Saturday.

- If you want to get involved in #Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

