#Gameday: 'We were too soft... everyone has to be better on Saturday' - Town fans react to Rotherham loss

Ipswich Town fans spoke to our #Gameday cameras following last night's 1-0 defeat by Rotherham.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at the New York Stadium, with home captain Richard Wood scoring the only goal of the game just before half-time.

Paul Lambert's side were second best throughout this game as Rotherham dominated the physical battle and profited down the flanks before the Blues did spark into life in the closing stages.

The result saw Ipswich drop to third in League One, with Rotherham replacing them at the top of the pile.

Next up is the visit of Peterborough United on Saturday.

- If you want to get involved in #Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.