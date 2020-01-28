E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Paul Lambert's Blues bid to extend League One lead in battle of the top two at New York Stadium

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Rotherham United this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Rotherham United this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Rotherham United this evening.

Paul Lambert's side moved back to the top of the pile following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lincoln and Rotherham's defeat by Peterborough.

Lambert said: "It's another hard game, a different type of game. I thought they'd be up there. They kept quite a few of their players after coming down, physically they are very, very strong, at set plays they are really good and we're not the tallest side. We have to try and come up with some way of combating that.

"The stadium is good, the field will be good. We have to come up with a game plan where we can go there and win."

Follow the action live with us right here.

