Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss at Rotherham United

Kayden Jackson shows his frustration after missing a second half chance at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Rotherham United this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades

Will Norris appeals after the home team take the lead at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Will Norris appeals after the home team take the lead at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

Will have been grateful to see the ball bounce clear off the underside of his crossbar from Kyle Vassell's early effort before holding Michael Smith's header from the following corner. He then made a smart stop to keep out Hakeeb Adelakun following a charging run but, under pressure from Vassell, he couldn't hold Smith's towering header as the ball looped up off his legs for Wood to thump home. Wood got above the Ipswich goalkeeper to head home again on the hour, but the referee came to the goalkeeper's rescue as it was disallowed for a push. The Town keeper then made a good save to deny Chiedozie Ogbene and punched well through traffic, before Hakeeb Adelakun's effort left his crossbar battling as it bounced clear. 6

Kayden Jackson with a second half chance at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson with a second half chance at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

The defender won his fair share of headers during a difficult first half and made a good last ditch clearance to remove danger, in a period where the Ipswich defence generally found things extremely difficult against their opponents. That continued into the second half as the Blues were lucky to escape with just one conceded. 6

James Wilson

Was guilty of a few loose balls as Ipswich looked to go long in search of Kayden Jackson and found things tough against powerhouse central strikers Smith and Matt Crooks early on. It was he and Emyr Huws who lost out in the air as Smith's initial effort led to the Rotherham opener. The defender produced a great block to thwart Vassell's scissor-kick on the hour mark and had further decent moments in the second period as the bombardment continued. He repelled almost all thrown at him during the second 45 but the damage was already done. 7

Emyr Huws goes off injured at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws goes off injured at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden

Like his two central defensive partners, the young defenders found things tough against physical opponents. He had moments of indecision on the ball, too, as he lost possession on a few occasions. This will have been an education for a player who has been excellent this season. 5

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman saw little of the ball in an attacking sense during the first half as Ipswich went long for Jackson, with the wing-back sold short by Garbutt for the break which led to the opening goal. It was the same story in the second half as Ipswich were second best in wide areas. 4

Luke Woolfenden under pressure at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Luke Woolfenden under pressure at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Luke Garbutt

Like Edwards, much of his work was defensive but he did make one good jinking run inside to set up a decent Ipswich attack. He gave the ball away to spring Rotherham's attack which led to Wood's goal, before Rotherham found joy time and again down his side in the second period. Forced a good save from Daniel Iversen from a free-kick and was perhaps lucky to avoid a late red card after appearing to kick out at Richard Wood. 4

Flynn Downes

The Ipswich midfield saw little of the ball during the opening period as they were often bypassed, with Downes fighting for second balls in the air and on the floor during the first 45 minutes. It was the same story in the second period, although he was the pick of an overrun Ipswich midfield as he did his best to stand his ground. 5

Luke Garbutt tries to contain Chiedozie Ogbene at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt tries to contain Chiedozie Ogbene at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws

The Welshman didn't have the best of first halves. When he did manage to get possession of the ball he was loose with his passing, with multiple balls in search of Jackson either harmlessly bouncing through to Daniel Iversen or heading out of play. Smith was his man for the set-piece which led to Wood's goal, with the midfielder brushed aside too easily as the striker's header caused trouble. Was replaced after suffering an injury, which hopefully won't keep the midfielder sidelined for too long. 4

Alan Judge

Was busy around the field but saw little of the ball, with it regularly fired over his head in a bid to turn the Rotherham defence. That pattern continued into the second half but he did slip Jackson in for a shot from which the striker failed to overly test Daniel Iversen in what was his final act before being replaced by Freddie Sears. 4

Flynn Downes charges forward at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes charges forward at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson

The focal point of all Ipswich tried to do in the first half but his running in behind created little trouble for the home side as either passes went astray or Rotherham men cut out danger. Saw little of the ball in the final third in the second period, either, before having a tame shot stopped by Iversen. 5

Will Keane

Had good moments of control when he was able to get on the ball but the Ipswich strategy didn't suit his game at all, with balls pumped in at head height against bigger defenders who were better in the air, or out of his reach entirely. Replaced midway through the second period. 4

James Wilson clears at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix James Wilson clears at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

James Norwood (for Keane, 67)

The striker was thrown on to try and take something from this game and so nearly did as his somehow managed to turn a ball destined to go out of play against the far post from a near-impossible angle. 5

Jon Nolan (for Huws, 68)

On for Huws in the middle of the field but the Blues struggled to dominate in that area as they were overrun. He didn't really get into this game. 4

Luke Garbutt tries to contain Chiedozie Ogbene at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt tries to contain Chiedozie Ogbene at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears (for Judge, 80)

On late and had a couple of bright moments without being able to influence the game. n/a