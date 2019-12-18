E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Blues injury news: Blow for Danny Rowe, but better news on Chambers... Freddie Sears latest...

PUBLISHED: 15:08 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 18 December 2019

Ipswich Town winger Danny Rowe is set for a spell on the sidelines after having his knee 'flushed out'.

Paul Lambert confirmed Rowe, who has enjoyed a good season with the Blues, will be out for 'a few weeks' at a press conference this afternoon.

However, there is better news regarding skipper Luke Chambers, who is back in training. Freddie Sears is also back in contention after a long lay-off due to a knee injury, with Lambert admitting the striker is 'not far off'.

"Danny Rowe has been in for a flush out on his knee. He will miss a few weeks," Lambert said.

"He's played a lot of football and we have tried to look after him. It's a blow. If I hadn't rotated him, it could have been worse."

However, while Rowe is unavailable for Saturday's trip to Portsmouth, captain Chambers could be back after missing recent games with a neck injury.

"Luke has trained the last few days, hopefully he will be ok," Lambert said.

Sears had another hour of football in Town's U23 clash with Crystal Palace on Monday and admitted he has targeted Portsmouth as a possible return game.

But Lambert is remaining cautious.

"Freddie is champing at the bit, but we have a duty of care not to rush him back," the Town boss said.

"We have got to be sensible with him, but he's not far off."

