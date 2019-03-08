'He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off' - Keane attacks Walters' lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS Archant

Former Ipswich Town manager Roy Keane has again launched an attack on ex-Blues striker Jon Walters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An audio file giving an account of a row between Jon Walters and Roy Keane was leaked online. Picture: PA An audio file giving an account of a row between Jon Walters and Roy Keane was leaked online. Picture: PA

There is no love lost between the pair following their time together at Portman Road, as well as with the Republic of Ireland, with the duo regularly discussing their relationship in the media.

Now, speaking at an event in Dublin, Keane has mocked Walters' achievements during his career while also taking aim regarding an emotional interview the former striker gave in Ireland, in which he discussed the impact the death of his mother when he was just 11 and the loss of his brother last year has had on his life.

MORE: Listen to expletive-ridden audio account of former Ipswich boss Keane's row with Walters on Ireland duty

"Jon does a lot of talking, it's amazing," said Keane.

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters has been working in the media since retiring. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters has been working in the media since retiring. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

"Imagine if Jon won a trophy. He talks a good game. He goes on the TV, on about how he was harshly treated by me. Not kicking a ball for Burnley for two or three years.'

You may also want to watch:

"[He was] On TV, crying about his family situation. You know, how about lying low for a while, taking it easy. Have a look at his medals? Wouldn't take long.

"Ironically two or three years ago when his career was coming to the end, he went on loan, he went to Ipswich on loan. I was laughing my head off.

Keane returned to Portman Road as Nottingham Forest assistant manager last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Keane returned to Portman Road as Nottingham Forest assistant manager last season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

MORE: 'I'll f****** rock this place', hating the colour blue and falling out with players - Keane's best Ipswich Town quotes

'When we were beaten by Wales, he (Walters) didn't have a good game. (Stephen) Wardy played, didn't have a good game. They need to go back and watch how bad they were."

Keane stripped Walters of the captaincy during his time at Ipswich and insisted the forward would never play for him again after accusing him of trying to force a move away.

Walters returned to Ipswich on loan last summer but suffered an Achilles injury which ultimately ended his career.