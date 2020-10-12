Ex-Town boss Keane is second favourite for Salford City job

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with the top job at League Two Salford City Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with a return to club management at League Two Salford City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roy Keane was last involved in club football as the assistant boss at Nottingham Forest last year Picture: NOTTINGHAM FIREST Roy Keane was last involved in club football as the assistant boss at Nottingham Forest last year Picture: NOTTINGHAM FIREST

Manchester United icon Keane, who has not managed a club since leaving Portman Road in 2011, is among the favourites to replace Graham Alexander – who was sacked earlier today despite an unbeaten start to the season which has them sitting fifth in the table.

Salford are, of course, co-owned by a host of the famed United Class of 92 players - Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, the latter of whom has taken caretaker charge. Thus, a link to Keane makes sense.

MORE: New signing Bennetts scores and Woolfenden features in Town U23 win

SkyBet have Keane as second favourite to take the hotseat at the Penninsula Stadium, priced at 3/1.

Caretaker boss Scholes is fifth favourite at 8/1, with former Braintree, Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley the current favourite at 5/2.