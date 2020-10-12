Ex-Town boss Keane is second favourite for Salford City job
PUBLISHED: 15:29 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 12 October 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has been linked with a return to club management at League Two Salford City.
Manchester United icon Keane, who has not managed a club since leaving Portman Road in 2011, is among the favourites to replace Graham Alexander – who was sacked earlier today despite an unbeaten start to the season which has them sitting fifth in the table.
Salford are, of course, co-owned by a host of the famed United Class of 92 players - Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, the latter of whom has taken caretaker charge. Thus, a link to Keane makes sense.
SkyBet have Keane as second favourite to take the hotseat at the Penninsula Stadium, priced at 3/1.
Caretaker boss Scholes is fifth favourite at 8/1, with former Braintree, Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley the current favourite at 5/2.
