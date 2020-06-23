E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy...I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

PUBLISHED: 11:39 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 23 June 2020

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Darren Bent has revealed how he and his Aston Villa team-mates were on the end of a two-hour tongue-lashing from former Ipswich boss Roy Keane.

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane (right) was Paul Lambert's assistant at Aston Villa. Picture: PAFormer Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane (right) was Paul Lambert's assistant at Aston Villa. Picture: PA

Keane was assistant to current Town manager Paul Lambert in October 2014, when he let rip at the Villa players following a 2-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent recalled how Lambert stood aside and let his assistant talk following the loss, with no player immune from criticism.

“I can understand why, because when you’ve been a top player like Roy Keane was, one of the very best, in his head he can’t understand why us players at Aston Villa made certain mistakes - it just didn’t compute,” said Bent.

“I remember this one particular game we played against QPR, we lost down there and he had us in the changing room. Paul Lambert just stepped aside and Roy started talking.

Darren Bent, pictured during his time with Aston Villa. Picture: PADarren Bent, pictured during his time with Aston Villa. Picture: PA

“And honestly, I promise you, it was a night game and all the lights in the building were off, all the fans who used to wait outside had gone, because we were in there for two hours - he just went off.

“He was talking about the Lucozade players drink, players getting too many massages, people doing yoga.

MORE: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

“Ron Vlaar had an injury, I think it was shin splints and Roy was like: “How can a player be out for that long with shin splints?”

“He was going around the room picking faults. No one really wanted to make eye contact with him because the moment that happened he would go for you as well.

“Everyone just sat there for two hours… I’m still traumatised by what happened that night. Honestly, he was crazy.”

Asked whether he was scared of Keane, the former Town striker said: “Of course, 100%.

“If everyone was in the boot room and Roy walked in, it would just go crazy silent.”

Keane has not managed since leaving Portman Road in 2011, holding assistant roles at Villa, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest before returning to work in the media as an outspoken pundit.

