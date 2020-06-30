E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Town boss Keane ‘in talks’ to return to management at international level

PUBLISHED: 09:50 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 30 June 2020

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is said to be in talks to become the next manager of Azerbaijan. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is said to be in talks to become the next manager of Azerbaijan. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane is reportedly in talks to become the new manager of Azerbaijan.

The Irishman has been working in the media since leaving his role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager in 2019 but is said to be keen to return to management.

The Sun are reporting the former Manchester United midfielder is talking to Azerbaijan regarding their vacancy, with the 48-year-old said to be the country’s top choice as they look for a new boss.

MORE: ‘He’s probably the last person I wanted to see’ - Delaney recalls Keane’s hospital visit after freak injury at Town

The report says Keane has been offered an attractive financial package to take the role but will need to be convinced the position is the right one for him to return to management.

Azerbaijan are looking to make a mark on European football, having recently been promoted to Group C of the newly launched Nations League.

Since leaving Ipswich in 2011, Keane has worked as Paul Lambert’s assistant at Aston Villa and with Martin O’Neill at both the Republic of Ireland and Forest.

Currently, none of Ipswich’s former full-time managers are in work, with Paul Hurst the only one of owner Marcus Evans’ Town appointments to have worked as a manager again after leaving Portman Road.

He was sacked by Scunthorpe earlier this year, though, while Mick McCarthy has recently left his role with the Republic of Ireland.

Jim Magilton, the first manager to work under Evans, this week missed out on the Northern Ireland position to Ian Baraclough.

MORE: ‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

