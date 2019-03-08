Could Roy Keane be heading back to Portman Road - as Doncaster boss?

Could Roy Keane be on his way back to Portman Road - as Doncaster Rovers boss? Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Controversial former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has emerged as the frontrunner for the hotseat at Doncaster Rovers, a League One rival for the Blues next season.

The fiery Irish icon left his role as assistant boss at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, and is now the favourite for the top job at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He leads the market on SkyBet at 7/4, followed by Steve Evans at 15/8, ex-Town loanee Richie Wellens at 7/1, David Flitcroft at 8/1 and Darren Moore at 9/1.

If appointed, Keane would lead Rovers into Portman Road for a League One clash on Saturday, September 14 - the first time he would return to Town as the boss of another team since his departure in January 2011.

Town travel to Doncaster for the reverse fixture on Saturday, April 25 - the penultimate weekend of the season.