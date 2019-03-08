Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Could Roy Keane be heading back to Portman Road - as Doncaster boss?

PUBLISHED: 13:04 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 25 June 2019

Could Roy Keane be on his way back to Portman Road - as Doncaster Rovers boss? Picture: PA SPORT

Could Roy Keane be on his way back to Portman Road - as Doncaster Rovers boss? Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Controversial former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane has emerged as the frontrunner for the hotseat at Doncaster Rovers, a League One rival for the Blues next season.

The fiery Irish icon left his role as assistant boss at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, and is now the favourite for the top job at the Keepmoat Stadium.

MORE: Town pull plug on Bart move to Millwall

You may also want to watch:

He leads the market on SkyBet at 7/4, followed by Steve Evans at 15/8, ex-Town loanee Richie Wellens at 7/1, David Flitcroft at 8/1 and Darren Moore at 9/1.

MORE: Town clash with Coventry moved

If appointed, Keane would lead Rovers into Portman Road for a League One clash on Saturday, September 14 - the first time he would return to Town as the boss of another team since his departure in January 2011.

Town travel to Doncaster for the reverse fixture on Saturday, April 25 - the penultimate weekend of the season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Could Roy Keane be heading back to Portman Road – as Doncaster boss?

Could Roy Keane be on his way back to Portman Road - as Doncaster Rovers boss? Picture: PA SPORT

New school plans axed after funding pulled

Vicky Neale at Westley school playing fields in Bury St Edmunds where the new County STEM academy was expected to be built Picture: COUNTY UPPER SCHOOL

The woman behind Milsom Hotels: who is she?

Geraldine Milsom

See all of Tuesday’s breaking news here

It was a showery start to Tuesday morning in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists