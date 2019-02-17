Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Rudge scores four as Woodbridge run riot at Hadleigh

17 February, 2019 - 15:34
Jake Rudge scored four for Woodbridge Town in their 8-2 dismantling of Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Jake Rudge scored four for Woodbridge Town in their 8-2 dismantling of Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Hadleigh United 2

Woodbridge Town 8

Jake Rudge scored four goals as third-place Woodbridge Town put on an unbelievable second half display to beat the Brettsiders for the third time this season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Carlos Edwards also scored twice as the Woodpeckers were again without seven of their first team squad through suspensions or injuries.

Romario Dunne’s curling free kick was on target after 10 minutes for the home side and Tom Driscoll’s powerful shot after 12 minutes was brilliantly touched over the bar for a corner by away keeper Alfie Stronge.

Kelsey Trotter’s shot from 25 yards went inches over the bar after 14 minutes but the away side took the lead after 18 minutes when Ellis Murrell’s pass found Rudge and he took the ball round home keeper Nick Punter to slot home.

Dale Hammond’s effort was saved by Punter after 26 minutes and Rudge’s backheel tested Punter after 37 minutes. The home side equalised after 39 minutes when Kyle Cassell’s accurate cross found Kyron Andrews and he finished well from an acute angle to make it all square at the break.

Carlos Edwards scores one of his two goals for Woodbridge Town in their big win over Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECHCarlos Edwards scores one of his two goals for Woodbridge Town in their big win over Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Jake Green’s effort after 52 minutes tested Punter but Rudge was first to the loose ball to score his second and make it 2-1. Edwards broke into the Hadleigh penalty area after 55 minutes and his shot beat Punter to make it 3-1.

Callum Sinclair’s cross after 61 minutes was met by Rudge and he completed a superb hat-trick with a neat close range finish to make it 4-1.

Edwards’ curling corner then went straight into the net after 64 minutes to increase the lead to 5-1. The home side pulled a goal back after 66 minutes when after what appeared to be a foul on Stronge, Tom Driscoll made no mistake from close range to make it 5-2.

Sinclair turned provider again after 74 minutes when his cross again found Rudge and he scored his fourth with aplomb.

Hammond’s powerful shot beat Punter to make it 7-2 after 76 minutes and substitute Josh Leech’s cross tested Punter but after 85 minutes, Edwards’ through ball was met by Ryan Keeble and his shot beat Punter to complete the scoring for the rampant Woodpeckers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car on side in a field after crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harwich beach closed after unexploded ordinance found

Police have closed off part of Harwich beach Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists