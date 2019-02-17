Rudge scores four as Woodbridge run riot at Hadleigh

Jake Rudge scored four for Woodbridge Town in their 8-2 dismantling of Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Thurlow Nunn Premier Hadleigh United 2 Woodbridge Town 8 Jake Rudge scored four goals as third-place Woodbridge Town put on an unbelievable second half display to beat the Brettsiders for the third time this season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlos Edwards also scored twice as the Woodpeckers were again without seven of their first team squad through suspensions or injuries.

Romario Dunne’s curling free kick was on target after 10 minutes for the home side and Tom Driscoll’s powerful shot after 12 minutes was brilliantly touched over the bar for a corner by away keeper Alfie Stronge.

Kelsey Trotter’s shot from 25 yards went inches over the bar after 14 minutes but the away side took the lead after 18 minutes when Ellis Murrell’s pass found Rudge and he took the ball round home keeper Nick Punter to slot home.

Dale Hammond’s effort was saved by Punter after 26 minutes and Rudge’s backheel tested Punter after 37 minutes. The home side equalised after 39 minutes when Kyle Cassell’s accurate cross found Kyron Andrews and he finished well from an acute angle to make it all square at the break.

Carlos Edwards scores one of his two goals for Woodbridge Town in their big win over Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH Carlos Edwards scores one of his two goals for Woodbridge Town in their big win over Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Jake Green’s effort after 52 minutes tested Punter but Rudge was first to the loose ball to score his second and make it 2-1. Edwards broke into the Hadleigh penalty area after 55 minutes and his shot beat Punter to make it 3-1.

Callum Sinclair’s cross after 61 minutes was met by Rudge and he completed a superb hat-trick with a neat close range finish to make it 4-1.

Edwards’ curling corner then went straight into the net after 64 minutes to increase the lead to 5-1. The home side pulled a goal back after 66 minutes when after what appeared to be a foul on Stronge, Tom Driscoll made no mistake from close range to make it 5-2.

Sinclair turned provider again after 74 minutes when his cross again found Rudge and he scored his fourth with aplomb.

Hammond’s powerful shot beat Punter to make it 7-2 after 76 minutes and substitute Josh Leech’s cross tested Punter but after 85 minutes, Edwards’ through ball was met by Ryan Keeble and his shot beat Punter to complete the scoring for the rampant Woodpeckers.