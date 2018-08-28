Rudge’s late goal rescues a point for Woodpeckers against Stow

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 1 Stowmarket Town 1 Jake Rudge’s last minute effort gained the Woodpeckers a deserved point in the local derby in front of the biggest home crowd of the season at Notcutts Park, writes John Middleditch.

Jake Rudge makes it 1-1 for Woodbridge Town against Stowmarket Town in the dying minutes. Picture: PAUL LEECH Jake Rudge makes it 1-1 for Woodbridge Town against Stowmarket Town in the dying minutes. Picture: PAUL LEECH

The home side were without six of their first team squad and lost Ben Garnham after three minutes with an injury, but captain Carlos Edwards in inspired form against a well-organised away side.

The away side took the lead after six minutes when Robbie Sweeney’s left wing cross was superbly headed in by Josh Mayhew.

Ryan Clark’s effort missed the target after eight minutes but after 13 minutes Edwards’ corner was headed onto the post by Taylor Southgate with away keeper Callum Robinson beaten.

Scott Chaplin’s pass after 22 minutes found the dangerous Mayhew and his shot was parried for a corner by home keeper Alfie Stronge. George Quantrell’s shot went inches wide of the post after 31 minutes for the visitors and from Sweeney’s accurate corner, Jack Baker again missed the target.

Stronge again denied Mayhew after 39 minutes and after 42 minutes, Edwards’ powerful shot from an acute angle went over the bar. Just before half-time Chaplin’s cross found Quantrell and his header again tested Stronge.

Callum Sinclair’s curling shot just missed the target after 47 minutes and Southgate’s shot tested Robinson after 53 minutes. Edwards’ free kick after 55 minutes was met by Southgate and his header was on target for the Woodpeckers.

Sweeney’s shot was well saved by Stronge after 64 minutes and for the home side the hard working Rudge’s header was deflected for a corner by the away defence after 71 minutes.

After a quick break, Clark’s pass found substitute Luke Read but his shot went over the bar after 77 minutes and Ollie Canfer’s free kick tested Stronge after 80 minutes.

In the last minute of normal time from Edwards’ corner, Jake Green headed across goal and Rudge was on hand to score his first goal for the Woodpeckers to make it 1-1.