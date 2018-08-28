Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Rudge’s late goal rescues a point for Woodpeckers against Stow

PUBLISHED: 10:56 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 10 February 2019

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Woodbridge Town 1

Stowmarket Town 1

Jake Rudge’s last minute effort gained the Woodpeckers a deserved point in the local derby in front of the biggest home crowd of the season at Notcutts Park, writes John Middleditch.

Jake Rudge makes it 1-1 for Woodbridge Town against Stowmarket Town in the dying minutes. Picture: PAUL LEECHJake Rudge makes it 1-1 for Woodbridge Town against Stowmarket Town in the dying minutes. Picture: PAUL LEECH

The home side were without six of their first team squad and lost Ben Garnham after three minutes with an injury, but captain Carlos Edwards in inspired form against a well-organised away side.

The away side took the lead after six minutes when Robbie Sweeney’s left wing cross was superbly headed in by Josh Mayhew.

Ryan Clark’s effort missed the target after eight minutes but after 13 minutes Edwards’ corner was headed onto the post by Taylor Southgate with away keeper Callum Robinson beaten.

Scott Chaplin’s pass after 22 minutes found the dangerous Mayhew and his shot was parried for a corner by home keeper Alfie Stronge. George Quantrell’s shot went inches wide of the post after 31 minutes for the visitors and from Sweeney’s accurate corner, Jack Baker again missed the target.

Stronge again denied Mayhew after 39 minutes and after 42 minutes, Edwards’ powerful shot from an acute angle went over the bar. Just before half-time Chaplin’s cross found Quantrell and his header again tested Stronge.

Callum Sinclair’s curling shot just missed the target after 47 minutes and Southgate’s shot tested Robinson after 53 minutes. Edwards’ free kick after 55 minutes was met by Southgate and his header was on target for the Woodpeckers.

Sweeney’s shot was well saved by Stronge after 64 minutes and for the home side the hard working Rudge’s header was deflected for a corner by the away defence after 71 minutes.

After a quick break, Clark’s pass found substitute Luke Read but his shot went over the bar after 77 minutes and Ollie Canfer’s free kick tested Stronge after 80 minutes.

In the last minute of normal time from Edwards’ corner, Jake Green headed across goal and Rudge was on hand to score his first goal for the Woodpeckers to make it 1-1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rudge’s late goal rescues a point for Woodpeckers against Stow

Woodbridge Town players celebrate Jake Rudge's late leveller against Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Teenager Freddie is King as he wins derby for AFC Sudbury

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King celebrates his late winner in their 4-2 win over Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Matchday Live: It’s derby day as Lambert takes his Blues to bitter rivals Norwich

Ipswich Town take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon

Hadleigh march on with a fourth straight victory, this time over Yarmouth

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Super Iron down high-flying Salford City

Callum Morton scores the winner for Braintree against Salford City. Photo: JON WEAVER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists