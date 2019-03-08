Rugby round-up: Big wins for Bury and Colchester

Mark Kohler was on the scoresheet for Bury in their big win. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE Archant

In the final weekend of the rugby season, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester rounded off their campaigns with impressive victories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Scholes scored for Bury. Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY Will Scholes scored for Bury. Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

National League Two South

BURY ST EDMUNDS ended their season in style, crushing the London Irish Wild Geese 53-7.

They were 36-0 up at half-time. Will Scholes opened the scoring after just two minutes, strolling in after Bury had soon opened up a haphazard defence.

Mark Kohler's arcing run and deft offload sent Jaid Wiltshire in seven minutes later, before Finlay Sharp scored Bury's third try on 16 minutes, side-stepping his way over.

Danny Whiteman surges towards the line to score another Colchester try at Diss. Picture: STEVE WHITEMAN Danny Whiteman surges towards the line to score another Colchester try at Diss. Picture: STEVE WHITEMAN

Tries continued to flow throughout the half, with local lads Alex Grey, Ollie Watson and Levi Roper all scoring.

Roper added a second after the break, as did Sharpe, with Aaron Forrest also scoring.

London One North

Colchester scrum half Will Tillet scores a try under the posts on his debut. Picture: STEVE WHITEMAN Colchester scrum half Will Tillet scores a try under the posts on his debut. Picture: STEVE WHITEMAN

COLCHESTER travelled to relegated DISS and crushed them 78-21.

Almost straight after their kick off, Colchester won a scrum on halfway, and quickly moved the ball to fullback Harry Barton who sped forward and scored. Wing James Crozier was unsuccessful with the conversion but went on to nail ten of the remaining 11 kicks.

Diss restarted and their scrum half made inroads through the Black's defence and offloaded to lock and captain John Bergin for their first try. This put Diss ahead for the only time in the game and there followed ten minutes of nip and tuck before the referee awarded Diss a scrum five metres from their posts.

An excellent shove by the Black pack took them back over the try line for debutant Will Tillett to claim a good try.

Sudbury v Brentwood Rugby - Charles Jackson skips past his tackler Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography Sudbury v Brentwood Rugby - Charles Jackson skips past his tackler Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

From then on, it was one way traffic. Danny Whiteman scored the next try, before Brett Cutbush crossed. Sol Hyde added another before the break.

Colchester added another five tries after the break – Barton and Whiteman claimed hat-tricks, while Crozier nabbed a second.

Chris Beaird responded for Diss, before James Mitchell and Dan Brennan added further scores for Colchester.

Finally, SUDBURY were beaten 40-22 at home by an inspired Ruislip side who needed a point to avoid relegation.

Sudbury, who'd secured their London One status last week, were never really at the races. Tries came from Charles Jackson, Jake Sumner and a brace from Paul Chaplin.