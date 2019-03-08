Rugby round-up: Bury beaten, Colchester make it three in a row and Southwold sizzle

Colchester's Dan Whiteman races down the pitch in their win at Harpenden. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

In our latest round-up of the local rugby action there's a big win for Southwold, while Colchester make it three victories in a row and Bury are narrowly beaten on the road.

Bury win a line-out in their narrow defeat at Clifton. Picture: ROSS FINLAY Bury win a line-out in their narrow defeat at Clifton. Picture: ROSS FINLAY

National League Two South

BURY ST EDMUNDS were beaten 18-14 at Clifton, with the Suffolk side just inches from a winning try as the final whistle blew.

The home side led 15-7 at the half-time break, but Bury totally dominated the second half and just couldn't convert possession into points.

Chris Lord scored Bury's sole try in the first half, surging forward, chipping over his opposite number and touching down.

And Clifton extended their lead to 18-7 after the break - against the run of play - but Bury's constant swarm forward wsa finally rewarded with five minutes to go as Alfie Garside touched down and coverted his own score.

But Bury could not get the winner their pressure deserved, trying and failing to force themselves over before they were penalised for driving into their own man and the final whistle went.

Brett Cutbush dots down a Colchester try. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY Brett Cutbush dots down a Colchester try. Picture: PICAXIS PHOTOGRAPHY

London One North

COLCHESTER returned from Harpenden with a 19-11 victory to make it three wins in a row.

The Blacks trailed 11-7 late in the game, only to turn it on when it counted and battle back for the win.

Successive tries by vice-captain and scrum-half Brett Cutbush and then skipper and flanker Danny Whiteman clinched the victory, with star man James Crozier converting both to secure the victory.

SUDBURY and Shelford treated the Suffolk crowd to a thrilling, pulsating game of rugby, but came up on the wrong side of a 41-21 defeat.

James Tabor had a fine game for Ipswich YM in their defeat to Ely. Picture: DEBBIE TAYLOR James Tabor had a fine game for Ipswich YM in their defeat to Ely. Picture: DEBBIE TAYLOR

Austin Beckett nabbed a brace of tries, with Sam Bixby adding the other score for Sudbury.

London Two North East

An awesome showing from SOUTHWOLD saw them waltz to a 43-17 crushing of Wanstead on the road.

Ollie Carlstroem opened the scoring for Wold, with Jacob English and James Hall adding tries for a 19-0 lead, only for Wanstead to fight back to make it 19-12 at the break.

Chelmsford's Jack Pearce secures line-out ball in their narrow defeat at East London. Picture: ROB EVANS Chelmsford's Jack Pearce secures line-out ball in their narrow defeat at East London. Picture: ROB EVANS

It was one-way traffic in the second half though, as Luke Wade, Cemil Duruk and debutant Angus McDaniel all went over.

STOWMARKET were well beaten in their first away game of the season, falling 41-17 at Saffron Walden.

Stow were slow to get going and Saffron Walden scored three tries in the first 12 minutes, putting the Suffolk visitors firnly on the back foot.

However, they responded well and with the forwards supplying good ball from scrum and line-out scored a couple of tries through Dan Garrard and Casha Nijwahan.

That was as close as Stow could get though. They host Wymondham this weekend.

London Three Eastern Counties

IPSWICH YM were beaten 44-22 at home by a determined Ely side.

Barney Horsefield opened the scoring for YM, but Ely fought back to make it 20-7, before James Tabor crossed for a 20-12 scoreline at the break.

Ely scored again to make it 25-12, only for Corey Parfitt to pull another try back for YM and it was 25-17.

Unfortunately for the Suffolk side, Ely then pulled away, stretching their lead to 44-17 before Chad Hervey grabbed a late consolation try and a bonus point for YM.

London Three Essex

CHELMSFORD narrowly lost 13-10 at East London in the final minutes of a tense game.

The Essex raiders led 10-7 at the break through a Jack Acorn try and Matt Jefferson penalty, before two penalties put East London 13-10 up with ten minutes to go.

Chelmsford though they had scored with the last play of the game, but agonisingly it was judged that the ball had been held-up and not grounded.

The Essex outfit host their first home game of the campaign this weekend, with Harlow heading to town as part of the club's annual beer and gin festival.