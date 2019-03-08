Sunshine and Showers

‘I am far from down in the dumps’ – Bury head coach Wakley ahead of last home game

PUBLISHED: 11:43 12 April 2019

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's head coach, Nick Wakley, looking forward to the final home game of the season.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's head coach, Nick Wakley, looking forward to the final home game of the season.

Archant

Bury St Edmunds play their final home game of the season, against already-relegated London Irish Wild Geese at The Haberden tomorrow afternoon (3pm), eager to halt a run of four straight defeats.

The Wolfpack gave a good account of themselves before losing 35-23 at second-placed Canterbury last weekend, following on from three narrow defeats in March at the hands of Redruth, Clifton and Birmingham & Solihull.

But Nick Wakley’s men are still only three points adrift of sixth-placed Clifton, in ninth slot themselves, going into their last two fixtures.

“The team performance at Canterbury was similar to how this whole season has gone for us,” explained head coach Wakley.

“We got ourselves into a position to win the game, at just 28-23 down with 10 or 11 minutes to go, but then we made a mistake from a kick-off, they go on to score and suddenly the game has gone away from us.

“In March, we lost three games by a combined total of just seven points

“So it’s very fine margins, which is frustrating, due to a few factors. It’s been down to a lack of game management, handling errors, giving away penalties and alike.

“So it could have been four wins for us in March, instead of three defeats (and one win, over Worthing Raiders).

“But I am far from down in the dumps, because it shows that we are very close. We’re not far off it and I feel we have recruited well for next season, with lots of experience.

“When I came in we needed to be more competitive as a team, and I think the boys have achieved that.

“We have become more difficult to beat, and to break down,” added Wakley.

With regards tomorrow’s game, Wakley said: “The last home game of the season is always a good occasion.

“London Irish are already relegated, so they have nothing to play for, but that also means that they could be a dangerous animal, because the shackles will be off. I Want us to play at a high tempo.”

BURY SQUAD: Robinson, Francombe, Hill, Browne, Scholes, Grey, Watson, Uru. Harvey, Affleck, Roper, Leng, Kohler, Wiltshire, Sharp. Replacements: Bixby, Davis, Cooper, Forrest, Johnson.

