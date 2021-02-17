From near fatal motocross crash at Blaxhall, to attempting to run a marathon

Published: 7:15 AM February 17, 2021

Ryan Houghton in action, before the crash that ended his career - Credit: James Williams

Former motocross racer, Ryan Houghton, who almost lost his life in a crash at Blaxhall in 2019, is hoping to run a marathon in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Ryan, 25, from Chelmsford, was racing in the Maxxis British Championship in June of 2019 when a first bend crash at the Suffolk circuit saw him suffer appalling injuries, that included two broken vertebrae, a broken finger and a broken right femur.

Ryan Houghton, watching a meeting with his father Ian, right. - Credit: James Williams

The impact of the crash broke his helmet and he was unconscious while being treated by the on-site medics. He has never ridden since.

"Blaxhall is one of my favourite tracks and I’d been on the podium there in 2017," Ryan said.

“I made probably the best start of my life in that race, but I don't remember much more.

"I am so grateful to the people who helped me that day at the Blaxhall track and then the Air Ambulance that came along."

Ryan Houghton's bike after the crash back in June 2019 - Credit: Contributed

Indeed, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called that fateful afternoon and they took over Ryan's care before airlifting him to Ipswich Hospital.

It was a sad ending to his professional career. He now works as a Contracts Manager for the family building firm and is living a much more 'quieter' lifestyle with his wife Bex.

However, with his racing career over, Ryan and his good friend James Williams, are looking to raise money for the EA Air Ambulance in appreciation for their efforts that day in 2019.

"We found out that each time an Air Ambulance is called it costs the charity between £3,500 and £4,000 per mission," James said.

Happy days: Ryan Houghton pictured in Duns, Scotland in 2011 after winning the MXY2 British Championship that year. Left to right father Ian, Ryan and younger brother Lewis, mother Angela, Laura Williams and Stuart Flockhart, who was Ryan's coach at the time. - Credit: James Williams

"We thought about what we could do to raise some money and a random suggestion about running a marathon was mooted."

That idea was eight months ago and while James is now very much in training for the Chelmsford marathon in October, Ryan is also hoping to compete, despite his still substantial hip and knee injuries.

"We'd like to hit the £5,000 target by the time of the big event so if anyone would like to donate please find us at Just Giving or donate directly to the Air Ambulance if you wish," James added.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-williams-ryanhoughtonmarathon