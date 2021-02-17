News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

From near fatal motocross crash at Blaxhall, to attempting to run a marathon

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 7:15 AM February 17, 2021   
Ryan Houghton

Ryan Houghton in action, before the crash that ended his career - Credit: James Williams

Former motocross racer, Ryan Houghton, who almost lost his life in a crash at Blaxhall in 2019, is hoping to run a marathon in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Ryan, 25, from Chelmsford, was racing in the Maxxis British Championship in June of 2019 when a first bend crash at the Suffolk circuit saw him suffer appalling injuries, that included two broken vertebrae, a broken finger and a broken right femur.

Ryan Houghton

Ryan Houghton, watching a meeting with his father Ian, right. - Credit: James Williams

The impact of the crash broke his helmet and he was unconscious while being treated by the on-site medics. He has never ridden since.

"Blaxhall is one of my favourite tracks and I’d been on the podium there in 2017," Ryan said.

“I made probably the best start of my life in that race, but I don't remember much more.

"I am so grateful to the people who helped me that day at the Blaxhall track and then the Air Ambulance that came along."

Ryan Houghton's bike after the crash back in June 2019

Ryan Houghton's bike after the crash back in June 2019 - Credit: Contributed

Indeed, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was called that fateful afternoon and they took over Ryan's care before airlifting him to Ipswich Hospital.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
  2. 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  3. 3 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
  2. 5 Human skull found by child on beach
  3. 6 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  4. 7 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown
  5. 8 Joy for golf and tennis fans as their sports look set for return next month
  6. 9 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 0-0 Northampton Town: Blues lack spark, ideas and drive in miserable Cobblers draw

It was a sad ending to his professional career. He now works as a Contracts Manager for the family building firm and is living a much more 'quieter' lifestyle with his wife Bex. 

However, with his racing career over, Ryan and his good friend James Williams, are looking to raise money for the EA Air Ambulance in appreciation for their efforts that day in 2019.

"We found out that each time an Air Ambulance is called it costs the charity between £3,500 and £4,000 per mission," James said.

Ryan Houghton

Happy days: Ryan Houghton pictured in Duns, Scotland in 2011 after winning the MXY2 British Championship that year. Left to right father Ian, Ryan and younger brother Lewis, mother Angela, Laura Williams and Stuart Flockhart, who was Ryan's coach at the time. - Credit: James Williams

"We thought about what we could do to raise some money and a random suggestion about running a marathon was mooted."

That idea was eight months ago and while James is now very much in training for the Chelmsford marathon in October, Ryan is also hoping to compete, despite his still substantial hip and knee injuries.

"We'd like to hit the £5,000 target by the time of the big event so if anyone would like to donate please find us at Just Giving or donate directly to the Air Ambulance if you wish," James added.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-williams-ryanhoughtonmarathon

Motorsport
Ipswich Hospital
Essex
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Gina Long

Logo Icon
Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus