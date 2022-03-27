Norfolk star Walsh fails in world title bid

Ryan Walsh, left, on his way to defeat at the hands of Maxi Hughes - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

An emotional Ryan Walsh apologised to his fans after seeing his world title dream crumble.

Walsh was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision in Leeds on Saturday night which saw Maxi Hughes successfully defend his IBO world lightweight title at the first attempt.

The judges scored it 120-108, 119-109, 118-110 – a bruising and harsh reflection of the fight.

“I’m not as good as I thought I was,” said the 35-year-old from Cromer. “I didn’t perform as good as I hoped I would, and Maxi is better than I thought he was.

“I will never get a better opportunity to win a world title, I will never get a better opportunity to represent Norfolk in a positive way and massive apologies to everyone who spent the time and money.”



