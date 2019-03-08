Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk sailing regatta celebrating Antigua returns

PUBLISHED: 15:14 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 29 May 2019

The St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association will again host its Antigua Sailing Day Regatta on June 2 Picture: SESCA

The St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association will again host its Antigua Sailing Day Regatta on June 2 Picture: SESCA

Archant

A Suffolk event which was first launched to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week in the Caribbean will return at the weekend.

The St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association (SESCA) will host its seventh Antigua Sailing Day Regatta on Sunday, June 2 at Lackford Lake near Bury St Edmunds.

Initiated six years ago, the regatta came to the attention of the Antigua Sailing Week Race Committee and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority through a Google alert.

The Carribbean officials were so impressed with the initiative they offered to sponsor the event and will do so again this year, with a live steel pan band provided for lunchtime entertainment.

The regatta has become the highlight of SESCA's sailing calendar and after a couple of chilly years, the event has moved from April to June in the hope of warmer weather.

This year, the regatta will feature racing for adult and junior divisions with a special prize category for sea cadets.

There will be a race briefing at 10.30am, with two races scheduled before lunch and one in the afternoon.

For more information, visit www.westsuffolksailing.org.uk

