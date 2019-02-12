Tilley celebrates his 80th birthday at Bury St Edmunds parkrun
PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 February 2019
Archant
In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we feature a special edition of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun
A field of 314 tackled the 288th staging of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun yesterday, but most eyes were on one man – Martin Tilley.
One of the founder members of local club Saint Edmund Pacers, back in 1979, Tilley chose to mark his 80th birthday celebrations by taking part in the weekly Bury St Edmunds parkrun, a 5K two-lap course in Nowton Park.
Tilley’s 80th birthday is today, but he began his celebrations a day early with family, friends, Pacers’ club-mates and fellow parkrun enthusiasts. For the record, he completed his final parkrun as a member of the 75-79 year-old age group in 42mins 11secs, clad in a fancy-dress clown’s outfit.
Meanwhile, James Robbins led home the field in 18:40, just one second ahead of Gregg Taylor (St Albans Striders).
The Pacers duo of Alastair Angus (19:25) and Thomas White (19:28) were second and third respectively.
Katie King, also of the Pacers, was the first female in 21:56. West Suffolk AC teenager Becca Morley was second (personal best of 22:00)