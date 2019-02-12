Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Tilley celebrates his 80th birthday at Bury St Edmunds parkrun

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 February 2019

Martin Tilley pictured with family and friends at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Martin Tilley pictured with family and friends at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we feature a special edition of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Martin Tilley approaches the finish funnel at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun in Nowton Park on Saturday. Picture: STUART SHEPHERDMartin Tilley approaches the finish funnel at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun in Nowton Park on Saturday. Picture: STUART SHEPHERD

A field of 314 tackled the 288th staging of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun yesterday, but most eyes were on one man – Martin Tilley.

One of the founder members of local club Saint Edmund Pacers, back in 1979, Tilley chose to mark his 80th birthday celebrations by taking part in the weekly Bury St Edmunds parkrun, a 5K two-lap course in Nowton Park.

Tilley’s 80th birthday is today, but he began his celebrations a day early with family, friends, Pacers’ club-mates and fellow parkrun enthusiasts. For the record, he completed his final parkrun as a member of the 75-79 year-old age group in 42mins 11secs, clad in a fancy-dress clown’s outfit.

Meanwhile, James Robbins led home the field in 18:40, just one second ahead of Gregg Taylor (St Albans Striders).

Martin Tilley with members of his Saint Edmund Pacers club, who turned up in force to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Bury St Edmunds parkrunMartin Tilley with members of his Saint Edmund Pacers club, who turned up in force to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

The Pacers duo of Alastair Angus (19:25) and Thomas White (19:28) were second and third respectively.

Katie King, also of the Pacers, was the first female in 21:56. West Suffolk AC teenager Becca Morley was second (personal best of 22:00)

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teenager stabbed in back following fight in St Osyth

Tilley celebrates his 80th birthday at Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Martin Tilley pictured with family and friends at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists