Tilley celebrates his 80th birthday at Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Martin Tilley pictured with family and friends at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we feature a special edition of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Tilley approaches the finish funnel at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun in Nowton Park on Saturday. Picture: STUART SHEPHERD Martin Tilley approaches the finish funnel at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun in Nowton Park on Saturday. Picture: STUART SHEPHERD

A field of 314 tackled the 288th staging of the Bury St Edmunds parkrun yesterday, but most eyes were on one man – Martin Tilley.

One of the founder members of local club Saint Edmund Pacers, back in 1979, Tilley chose to mark his 80th birthday celebrations by taking part in the weekly Bury St Edmunds parkrun, a 5K two-lap course in Nowton Park.

Tilley’s 80th birthday is today, but he began his celebrations a day early with family, friends, Pacers’ club-mates and fellow parkrun enthusiasts. For the record, he completed his final parkrun as a member of the 75-79 year-old age group in 42mins 11secs, clad in a fancy-dress clown’s outfit.

Meanwhile, James Robbins led home the field in 18:40, just one second ahead of Gregg Taylor (St Albans Striders).

Martin Tilley with members of his Saint Edmund Pacers club, who turned up in force to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun Martin Tilley with members of his Saint Edmund Pacers club, who turned up in force to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Bury St Edmunds parkrun

The Pacers duo of Alastair Angus (19:25) and Thomas White (19:28) were second and third respectively.

Katie King, also of the Pacers, was the first female in 21:56. West Suffolk AC teenager Becca Morley was second (personal best of 22:00)