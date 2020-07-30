E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

League One salary cap vote next week - with doubts it will be approved

30 July, 2020 - 17:00
EFL clubs have been discussing salary cap proposals and look set to vote on it next week. Photo: Archant/PA

EFL clubs have been discussing salary cap proposals and look set to vote on it next week. Photo: Archant/PA

Archant

A vote on the controversial League One salary cap is expected next week - with the chairman of one of Ipswich Town’s promotion rivals saying he doesn’t think it’s certain it will get passed.

The proposed limit for third tier sides is £2.5m - a move designed to bring costs down across the board, make the game more sustainable and level the playing field.

But it would be a real test for the Blues, who are thought to have a wage bill in the region of £5-6m, and the likes of Portsmouth and Sunderland, who splashed out around £10m on player pay last season.

It’s been reported that any side which goes over the cap would be fined £3 for every £1 they exceed it - so, for example, if Town had a wage bill of £5m, they could face a fine of £7.5m.

Mark Catlin, Pompey CEO, is expecting the plan to be voted on during an EFL meeting next week.

He told the Portsmouth News: “I don’t think there is a certainty that the salary cap will go through.

MORE: ‘It would drag the bigger clubs down a bit’ - Owner on looming League One salary cap

“There seems to be an ever-growing number of clubs which may vote against it, but I think a lot of those may look at it and, given the financial situation, see it as the best of a bad job.

“It doesn’t tick everyone’s boxes, but, on the whole, it means clubs’ costs are going to be brought down.

“Unfortunately for us, they are going to be brought down to a level which is far too low for Pompey and too high for other clubs.”

The clubs relegated from the Championship - Hull, Wigan and Charlton – will also be allowed to vote on the move.

“I have been speaking to quite a few of the Championship clubs ahead knowing the relegation spaces, so they are up to speed with the situation and must now come to their own decisions,” Catlin said.

“Obviously the three relegated Championship clubs all have their own internal issues at the moment financially, so we’ll have to see how they do this.

“I am pretty certain the vote will take place on August 6, so we will find out soon.”

In contrast, the Championship is looking at a salary cap of £18m, and League Two at just £1m.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious crash closes road

An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving one vehicle. Picture: EAAA

Anger in Hadleigh from residents and businesses at social distancing measures

Bookshp owner Jane Haylock is one of the Hadleigh businesses who say the barriers are affecting trade. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Prison guard accused of smuggling pound of cannabis, steroids and phones into jail

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL

League One salary cap vote next week - with doubts it will be approved

EFL clubs have been discussing salary cap proposals and look set to vote on it next week. Photo: Archant/PA