Former Ipswich defender Berra a target of League Two side Salford

PUBLISHED: 10:20 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 29 January 2020

Christophe Berra in action for Ipswich Town against Nottingham Forest during his final season with the club. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town defender Christope Berra is a loan target of ambitious League Two club Salford City.

The 34-year-old, who made 186 appearances for Ipswich between 2013 and 2017, has been frozen out by Hearts and hasn't played for the Edinburgh club since the defeat by city rivals Hibernian.

According to reports in Scotland, Salford, of course part-owned by former Manchester United stars, David Beckham, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, are pushing for a loan move before Friday's transfer deadline.

Salford, promoted to the EFL for the first time for the start of this seasonm currently sit 12th in the fourth tier, eight points off the play-offs.

However, it's said Berra is likely to turn down a move to the club, with Scottish Championship sides Dundee and Queen of the South are also said to be keen.

Speaking recently, former Hearts club captain Berra expressed his surprise at being frozen out by incoming former Salford boss Daniel Stendel.

"It came out the blue," Berra said.

"I just got married on Friday and then on Sunday I'm getting told I'm not involved any more.

"Sometimes there's ways to go about it and sometimes with a bit of respect and a bit of morals, but it wasn't done like that."

