Sam Norris: Speedway star left on life support after crash, returns to racing in spectacular style
- Credit: Carol Downie
Former Mildenhall Fen Tigers youngster Sam Norris has returned to the track two years after suffering a brain injury and being put on a life support machine.
The 17-year-old who suffered the injury at a speedway meeting in Glasgow in 2019, returned not to the shale, but the grass, when he took part in a meeting at Gosbeck, just outside Ipswich, on Saturday.
And he won both races he took part in. It was his first competitive action alongside other riders since that fateful day in Scotland.
Speaking ahead of the meeting Sam, who comes from Linton in Cambridgeshire, told Radio Suffolk: "My parents thought I'd never get back to racing in those early days, it will be an emotional day for everyone."
"I think I'm normal and it's all right, but then I still have a brain injury and I think, what I'm doing is incredible for what I've got.
"I just want to get back to what I was doing. I just want to win, I want to come back with a winning trophy."
A good crowd was in attendance for the meeting at Gosbeck and Norris flew from the start in his first two rides on his 250cc machine, to win. However, the meeting was cut short as there was no medical cover after two crashes.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
- 2 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
- 3 Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club
- 4 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
- 5 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
- 6 Ipswich Town not in talks to sign Owen Dale
- 7 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
- 8 Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient
- 9 Man died after being found by fire crews in shed
- 10 Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?
It's a remarkable return to motorbike sport for young Norris who suffered such a severe injury.
As regards returning to speedway, Norris did have a go back on the shale in May on his own, but has said he would stick to practice for now.