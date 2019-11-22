E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'The squad isn't a million miles away'... New Leiston striker John Sands on his move to Victory Road

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 22 November 2019

John Sands in action during his last spell at Leiston Photo: JAME AGER

John Sands in action during his last spell at Leiston Photo: JAME AGER

James Ager

Leiston's John Sands says his new side are 'not a million miles away' from starting to get the results to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Sands, 32, has joined the Blues until the end of the season, and will provide a wealth of experience to a young team who have won only two of their opening 17 Southern League Central Premier games.

A proven goalscorer, he has recently returned from a spell in the Netherlands, and links up with manager Glen Driver and assistant Tony Kinsella for the first time.

He can't wait to get going.

"Yeah, I'm excited about it all to be honest," he said.

"It's a very young squad and at training on Thursday night, it's like a load of young whipper-snappers around me. But they have some really talented youngsters.

"It's my job to score goals and get an arm around some of these young lads and help them.

"Maybe they are going to have to be a bit more nasty on the pitch, in the right way, that's part of the game.

"I know Glen is looking to get a couple more experienced players in and when he does I think Leiston fans are going to see big changes. From what I've seen, at the moment the squad isn't a million miles away."

Sands was last with the Victory Road club in 2015 before moving on to Boston United.

He has vast experience at Step 3 level and has also played for Bury Town, Needham Market, Mildenhall Town and Canvey Island.

He is also a former Ryman Premier Golden Boot winner.

"It's a big challenge, but as I said, I'm really looking forward to it," he continued.

"I want to thank Glen, the chairman Andy Crisp and TK for getting me over to Leiston.

"Glen has told me he wants me to go and enjoy my football and I'll do that.

"It's a deal until the end of this season, but then hopefully we can look at it again."

Meanwhile, Driver said: "'I'm really pleased to sign John, and hopefully his experience will help us to start picking up more points. He has a lot of attributes as a striker."

Leiston have no game this weekend, but are back in action at home to Nuneaton Borough next Saturday, 30th.

