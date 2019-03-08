Video

#Gameday: The sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's clash with Paderborn in Germany

Ipswich Town faced Paderborn in Delbruck on Saturday. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Go behind the game with the sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's clash with SC Paderborn 07 in Delbruck, Germany.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues lost the game 3-2, with Jordan Roberts and Kayden Jackson finding the net on an afternoon where Town boss Paul Lambert played a different side in each half.

There were around 50 Ipswich fans in attendance, with a good atmosphere at the ground as both sets of supporters enjoyed some German beer and sausages in the sun, as well as a good 90 minutes of action.

Supporters travelled from far and wide to attend the game in Delbruck, with the Laumeskamp Stadion offering the perfect back-drop for the action.

Next up is the Interwetten Cup in Meppen, where the Blues will take on old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf before then facing either the hosts or Dutch side Utrecht in a final or third-place play-off.