Matchday Live: Live updates as Ipswich Town begin pre-season against Bundesliga side Paderborn in Germany

Ipswich Town begin pre-season against Paderborn this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town begin their pre-season schedule this afternoon when they take on Bundesliga side Paderborn (kick-off 2pm UK time).

The German side were promoted to the top flight at the end of last season and offer the Blues a strong test in their opening fixture.

The game is being played at Stadion Laumeskamp in Delbruck, home of amateur German side Delbrucker SC.

Ipswich are in Germany for a 12-day training camp, having arrived at their North West base on Thursday, and round out the tour with the four-team Interwetten Cup next Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the tour, midfielder Cole Skuse said: "We're all looking forward to it and it should be a good trip.

"We're under the instructions that it will be 10 days where we're very close and spending a lot of time with each other - that will be brilliant for the new lads that have come in.

"Some of the younger guys, that haven't been on many pre-season trips, should enjoy it too. We're there to bond and I think that's important.

"It will be hard work but nice to travel around for our games and see some different places. I've also been told to prepare a few of my famous quizzes for the lads when we've got some downtime."

You can follow the game live with us here.