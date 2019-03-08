Ipswich Town start pre-season against Paderborn, with friendlies against Notts County and Colchester to follow

Ipswich Town will start their pre-season campaign with a game against German club SC Paderborn 07, at the Biekra Sportpark in Bielefeld, on Saturday, July 6 (3pm ko).

Paderborn finished second in 2. Bundesliga to gain promotion back to the top-flight this season.

The Blues will be based in West Germany between July 4-15 for an extended training camp under manager Paul Lambert.

It's understood Town will end that trip by playing in a one-day, four-team tournament on Sunday, July 14. Teams from Germany and Holland will be involved, with all matches 45 minutes long. The winners and losers of the first matches will subsequently face each other.

Norwich City arrive in a similar part of Germany towards the back end of Town's trip. They too will face SC Paderborn in a friendly (July 16), having also played them last summer.

Upon their return to England, Town will play a series of friendlies against domestic opposition.

On Friday, July 19 they take on Colchester United - who just missed out on a League Two play-off place - at The Community Stadium (7.30pm)

On Tuesday, July 23 they take on Notts County - who have just been relegated out of the Football League - at Meadow Lane (7pm ko).

They'll finish pre-season at League Two side Cambridge United on Saturday, July 27 (1pm ko) before kicking off their League One campaign a week later.

Town traditionally finish their summer schedule with a home game, but Portman Road hosting a Rod Stewart concert next month means that is was not possible this year as annual pitch renovations will start later.

KEY DATES

Thurs, June 20 - Fixture release date (9am)

Sat, July 6 - SC Paderborn (in Steinhagen) 3pm

Fri, July 19 - Colchester Utd (a) 7.30pm

Tues, July 23 - Notts County (a) 7pm

Thurs, July 25 - Open Day at Portman Road

Sat, July 27 - Cambridge Utd (a) 1pm

Fri/Sta, Aug 2/3 - League One opener

w/c Aug 12 - Carabao Cup round one

Mon, Sept 2 - Transfer window deadline

w/c Sept 2 - EFL Trophy round one