‘Here’s my winner!’ Scott Nicholls looks at the British Final field at Ipswich

Richard Lawson and Danny King get the better of Scott Nicholls. Both Lawson and King will be riding in the British Final on Saturday, but Nicholls, the seven-times champion will not. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

It’s speedway’s British Final at Ipswich on Saturday night. Who better to cast their eye over the runners and riders than seven-time champion and Ipswich-born Scott Nicholls. MIKE BACON spoke to him

Scott Nicholls admits he gave riding in the British Final at Ipswich on Saturday alot of consideration.

But in the end, having decided many months ago he wasn’t going to race in 2020 Nicholls, the seven-time record champion, won’t be in the field.

However, he is more than happy to take a look at those who are gunning for the crown and, in riding order. But who does he think can win the title?

“It’s a very open field because so many riders haven’t had much track time,” Nicholls said.

Lewis Kerr, fast starter Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Lewis Kerr, fast starter Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“The semi-final and winner-takes-all final means it is very hard to pick a winner as riders can improve as the meeting goes on, scrape into the semis, then the final, then pull out a championship-winning ride.

“It’s a shame there are not fans as 1,000 would have made a decent atmosphere.

“But still, to be British Champion is a goal of every rider. I’ll go through all the riders and let you know my winner at the end!”

Drew Kemp, could surprise a few. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Drew Kemp, could surprise a few. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Here are Scott’s thoughts on each rider - in riding order.

1. LEWIS KERR: He’s got a chance of making the final, certainly the semis. He’s a good gater, one of the best on his day.

2. DREW KEMP: Shame there is no crowd as he would have got loads of support. He will mix it up and surprise a few. Possible semi.

Chris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Both know Ipswich well. Picture: Taylor Lanning Chris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Both know Ipswich well. Picture: Taylor Lanning

3. DANNY KING: One of the favourites on a track he knows so well. Can gate, can pass, quick out front. Must surely make the final.

4. CHRIS HARRIS: If it’s got a Union Jack on, he will want to win it. Like Danny, he’ll be right up there as one of the favourites.

5. STEVE WORRALL: Like all ex-moto-X riders, fast from the start. Really impressed me in recent years with his fitness, diet, etc. Semis at least.

6. JOSH AUTY: He’ll be spoiler, Josh is fearless and won’t be afraid to get among the favourites. And he could surprise.

Richie Worrall, can be hard to pass Picture: Steve Waller Richie Worrall, can be hard to pass Picture: Steve Waller

7. RICHIE WORRALL: Another good gater, knows Foxhall and has loads of ability. Hard to pass when he hits the front.

8. JOSH BATES: Injuries hit him last season. Just be good for him to be back on a bike. And again, he will mix it with the best.

9. JASON CRUMP: Hasn’t been on the bike much in recent years, but he’s 3x world champion, that says it all. Won’t be easy for him, but it would be a fool who says he can’t win.

10. JOE THOMPSON: A late replacement for Kyle Bickley, this is a great learning curve for young Joe. He’ll take it all in.

Jason Crump, on track during during the Witches press day on 18 March 2020. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jason Crump, on track during during the Witches press day on 18 March 2020. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

11. RICHARD LAWSON: Another ex-moto-x rider, he can gate. If he gets going could be a real threat. Semis at least and should be looking at the final.

12. TOM BRENNAN: Like Drew Kemp, this is good meeting to learn much in. Will only gain experience from it.

13. BEN BARKER: You know what you get with Ben! Plenty of entertainment and he’ll give it his all. Depends which Ben turns up, because he’s capable.

14. EDWARD KENNETT: Again, like Ben, depends which Edward turns up. He can gate and pass and if he does, could be a big surprise packet.

Fans' favourite, Ben Barker. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Fans' favourite, Ben Barker. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

15. PAUL STARKE: Had injuries last season but is a solid rider. Might need a bit of luck to get into the final, but he’s had good meetings at Ipswich.

16. RORY SCHLEIN: Knows Ipswich well, has loads of experience. Can be very quick, he’s got to be up there with the favourites.

Top two after all the heats goes straight into the final, the next four into a semi-final, where the top two also go into the final where the winner is crowned British Champion.

Edward Kennett, more than capable. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Edward Kennett, more than capable. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

SCOTT’S PREDICTION!

Rory Schlein, must be among the favourites. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Rory Schlein, must be among the favourites. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“Well, if I have to go for anyone in what is a really interesting field, I’m going for a home favourite win... DANNY KING.”

Seven time British Champion, Scott Nicholls Seven time British Champion, Scott Nicholls

