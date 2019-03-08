Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Hurst named Scunthorpe boss and is joined at League Two club by assistant Doig

PUBLISHED: 17:12 13 May 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst with his assisant Chris Doig Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst with his assisant Chris Doig Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has been appointed as the new manager of Scunthorpe United.

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. . Photo: Steve WallerPaul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. . Photo: Steve Waller

Hurst was sacked by Town at the end of October with just one win to his name in his 15 games in charge at Portman Road.

As he was at Portman Road, Hurst will be assisted by Chris Doig after taking charge at Glanford Park, following The Iron's relegation to League Two at the end of last season.

He becomes the first Marcus Evans-appointed Ipswich boss to work as a club manager following their departure from Portman Road.

MORE: 'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

Roy Keane, Evans' first appointment, has been assistant manager with Aston Villa, Republic of Ireland and now Nottingham Forest, while Paul Jewell coached briefly at West Brom and Oldham following his departure from Portman Road in 2012. Mick McCarthy, who left Ipswich last April, is now in international management with the Republic of Ireland.

Jim Magilton, who Evans inherited when he bought the club in 2007, has managed QPR and Melbourne Victory but has not held a management job in club football since 2012. He now works with Northern Ireland's Under 21s.

MORE: Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Speaking to the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' recently, Hurst stated what he would like in his next job and reflected on his time at Ipswich.

Paul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: PagepixPaul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: Pagepix

"I'd like to join a football club where you feel there is a genuine chance of progressing and improving. The ideal scenario is where you feel you can have a genuine impact on a club and move it forward.

"The difficulty is being given the time. I was chatting on the way down here today. Clubs always talk about trying to grow something, but how many actually stuck to that plan? They just go and get another manager.

"It's a very difficult job.

"I've been on the LMA course and they talk about 'pick your owner'. I'd love to be able to do that, but I'm not Mourinho, Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger. I'm Paul Hurst.

Paul Hurst ponders during his winless start as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve WallerPaul Hurst ponders during his winless start as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: Players walking to the ground, a pat on the back for a celebration and cushions for hire - the last time Town played in the third tier

"I know I've got to go back down the ladder to go back up. It's about trying to find somewhere that has a group of players who are your type of people and who are willing to commit to the way you want to work, who have the same values.

"I think my career has shown that can bring success. It's about trying to find the place that fits. I might not have that choice though. At the minute I have no choice."

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon’s famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

When is Lenny Henry appearing at the Ipswich Regent in 2019?

Who Am I Again? And Evening With Lenny Henry is coming to the Ipswich Regent in November 2019

Watch as two burglars steal £8,500 of Apple computers from Sudbury business

The men could be seen walking out to the front of the building carrying the computers which were worth an estimated £8,500. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

Judi Dench and Bill Nighy: Coming face to face with the great and the good at Gainsborough’s House

Bill Nighy with Nicole Farhi at the opening of her exhibition Heads and Hands which is currently on show at Gainsborough's House in Sudbury Photo: Julian Jans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists