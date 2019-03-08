Video

Hurst named Scunthorpe boss and is joined at League Two club by assistant Doig

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst with his assisant Chris Doig Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has been appointed as the new manager of Scunthorpe United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. . Photo: Steve Waller Paul Hurst was sacked after just 149 days and 15 games as Town boss. . Photo: Steve Waller

Hurst was sacked by Town at the end of October with just one win to his name in his 15 games in charge at Portman Road.

As he was at Portman Road, Hurst will be assisted by Chris Doig after taking charge at Glanford Park, following The Iron's relegation to League Two at the end of last season.

He becomes the first Marcus Evans-appointed Ipswich boss to work as a club manager following their departure from Portman Road.

MORE: 'We have our targets and know the areas we want' - O'Neill on Town's summer transfer business

Roy Keane, Evans' first appointment, has been assistant manager with Aston Villa, Republic of Ireland and now Nottingham Forest, while Paul Jewell coached briefly at West Brom and Oldham following his departure from Portman Road in 2012. Mick McCarthy, who left Ipswich last April, is now in international management with the Republic of Ireland.

Jim Magilton, who Evans inherited when he bought the club in 2007, has managed QPR and Melbourne Victory but has not held a management job in club football since 2012. He now works with Northern Ireland's Under 21s.

MORE: Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Speaking to the 'Not The Top 20 Podcast' recently, Hurst stated what he would like in his next job and reflected on his time at Ipswich.

Paul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: Pagepix Paul Hurst lasted just 15 games as Ipswich Town manager at the start of this season. Photo: Pagepix

"I'd like to join a football club where you feel there is a genuine chance of progressing and improving. The ideal scenario is where you feel you can have a genuine impact on a club and move it forward.

"The difficulty is being given the time. I was chatting on the way down here today. Clubs always talk about trying to grow something, but how many actually stuck to that plan? They just go and get another manager.

"It's a very difficult job.

"I've been on the LMA course and they talk about 'pick your owner'. I'd love to be able to do that, but I'm not Mourinho, Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger. I'm Paul Hurst.

Paul Hurst ponders during his winless start as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller Paul Hurst ponders during his winless start as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: Players walking to the ground, a pat on the back for a celebration and cushions for hire - the last time Town played in the third tier

"I know I've got to go back down the ladder to go back up. It's about trying to find somewhere that has a group of players who are your type of people and who are willing to commit to the way you want to work, who have the same values.

"I think my career has shown that can bring success. It's about trying to find the place that fits. I might not have that choice though. At the minute I have no choice."