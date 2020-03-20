E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I don’t see that as the answer... Football is for the supporters’ – Sears on prospect of behind closed doors action

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears says he doesn’t see behind closed doors games as the answer to getting this season finished amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The EFL and Premier League have extended their suspension of action until April 30, with UEFA having indicated that they want all domestic seasons and cup competitions finished by June 30 (that date in line with the normal conclusion of player contracts and the opening of the summer transfer window).

Whether that’s going to be feasible remains to be seen, given the Government’s projection that the peak of the virus is likely to be in 10-14 weeks’ time.

“When you start a season, you want to see it out and the priority must be to look at ways of completing the season,” Sears told the club website.

“We have to respect the people in charge and I’m sure they are looking at all the alternatives.

“Playing behind closed doors has been mentioned. I don’t see that as the answer really.

“No player wants to play behind closed doors. Football is for the supporters. Look at Liverpool, they won’t want to win the title with no fans there.

“Also, you could have it like it was at the PSG game in the Champions League (against Borussia Dortmund), with thousands of fans outside the stadium while the game is going on. Are fans going to stay away when there is a match on?

“The only positive from playing behind closed doors, if it gets to that, is if it meant the season being completed.”

Currently placed 10th in the League One table, the Blues still have eight fixtures to fulfil in the 2019/20 campaign, five of them at Portman Road.

