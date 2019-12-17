E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I'm ready to go'... Freddie Sears boost for Blues as comeback continues apace

17 December, 2019 - 17:00
Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Freddie Sears on the ball for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears has declared himself 'ready to go' after a positive 60 minutes for the U23s yesterday afternoon.

Barry Cotter celebrates his goal as Town U23s beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLSBarry Cotter celebrates his goal as Town U23s beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Sears played an hour of the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. It comes hot on the heels of a 45-minute appearance at Millwall last week.

Whether he has done enough to be included in Paul Lambert's squad at Portsmouth on Saturday remains to be seen.

But Sears, who suffered a serious knee injury back in February at Norwich can't wait to get going.

"I'm feeling good. I've been training for three months now. It's about getting the final touches again, I'm ready to go, ready for action," the former Colchester United and West Ham man said.

Grant Ward pictured duringTown U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLSGrant Ward pictured duringTown U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

"It's another one ticked off.

"It's about building back up, 45 minutes last week, 60 this week and I'm feeling good.

"I'm just glad I got the 60 and let's move onto the next one now.

Armando Dobra in action for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLSArmando Dobra in action for Town U23s during their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

"These U23 games can be tough. It was wet, muddy, tough conditions. These games are not like first-team games."

Sears' return to the squad would certainly be a boost for Lambert, although the Town manager in the past has said he will not rush back injured players.

Fellow Town players are already looking forward to having Sears back in contention.

"Freddie is looking really good and really sharp," defender James Wilson said recently.

"It'll be brilliant, like having a new signing for us.

"We're all looking forward to him getting back in the squad."

Another man who made an appearance in the win over Palace was Grand Ward, who played at full-back.

Blues boss Paul Lambert insists the club are simply honouring their duty to get the 25-year-old fit again following his release back in the summer.

Nevertheless, his involvement as a right-back was interesting given Kane Vincent-Young's injury has left the first team a little short of options in that area.

Town head to Portsmouth on Saturday on the back of just one win in 10 in all competitions.

It's the start of a tough Festive spell for the Blues, who entertain Gillingham at Portman Road on Boxing Day, before two tough trips to Lincoln (29th) and league leaders Wycombe Wanderers on New Year's Day.

