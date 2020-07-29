E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon’ – Sears on return to training

PUBLISHED: 12:24 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 29 July 2020

Freddie Sears, pictured back in pre-season training with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Freddie Sears, pictured back in pre-season training with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears is hopeful the team will be able to play a few pre-season games soon following their long coronavirus enforced break from football.

The Blues’ last game was back on March 7, a decision to end the League One campaign was finally taken in early June, with Paul Lambert’s squad returning to Playford Road last week in preparation for the 2020/21 season starting on September 12.

For now, the Town players are operating at phase one of Covid-19 training protocols. Arriving in their own kit, working in small socially distanced groups and having no access to facilities such as dressing rooms, showers, the gym, or canteen means the club does not have to pay out thousands of pounds a week for coronavirus tests.

MORE: Danger of chanting and singing at football games could mean reduced crowds all season

“It’s been different,” Sears told the club website. “I’ve never had anything like this in my career before where you train in groups of seven or eight.

“It’s been different but it’s what you’ve got to go by at the minute. We’ve been doing a lot of running and ball work. It’s been enjoyable and it’s been tough as well.

“It’s really good to be back. We’ve been off for a long time. It’s good to see all the boys and the staff.”

The 30-year-old, who only returned to action following a long-term knee injury at the start of 2020, continued: “It’s been difficult for every player. The last game was in March. The dates kept going back and back and then obviously the season got cancelled. It’s disappointing but we’re looking forward to getting going and starting again next season.

MORE: ‘It was bizarre’ – Waghorn looks back on McCarthy’s dramatic exit and his own subsequent departure

“It’s still quite early. A lot of teams probably aren’t back yet. It’s been good to get back and get into the non-contact stuff. Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon and will be back to playing football and doing what we love doing.”

It’s understood that several clubs have contacted Ipswich to show interest in playing friendly matches. Those warm-up games will almost certainly take place behind-closed-doors at training grounds a little further down the line.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Our staff are paramount’ – Pub to close for two weeks after positive Covid result

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Max is top dog thanks to new harness bought by villagers

Max the cocker spaniel in his wheeled harness bought for him by villagers in Stanton. Picture: DEE BURDETT

‘Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon’ – Sears on return to training

Freddie Sears, pictured back in pre-season training with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Danger of chanting and singing at football games could mean reduced crowds all season

Professor James Calder says that the risks posed by chanting and singing at football games could make it 'very difficult' for fans to return Picture: STEVE WALLER

Isolated consulting room for surgery patients given go-ahead

Little St John's Street Surgery in Woodbridge. Picture: ARCHANT