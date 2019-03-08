High-flying Coggeshall in town as Felixstowe & Walton look to get back to top form

Josh Kerridge rises high to score his second when Felixstowe met Coggeshall back in January Photo: STAN BASTON Stan Baston

One year ago Felixstowe & Walton locked horns with Coggeshall Town for supremacy in The Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, writes Barry Grossmith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rhys Henry (in action against Sudbury earlier this season) was on target against Coggeshall in this season’s return fixture Photo: STAN BASTON Rhys Henry (in action against Sudbury earlier this season) was on target against Coggeshall in this season’s return fixture Photo: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe had been top almost all season but with just a couple of games to go the clash between the two sides at The Goldstar Ground saw The Seedgrowers move top with a 4-2 win in front of more than 1,500 people.

Needless to say, there's a little rivalry between the two clubs, who meet in Essex this weekend.

Despite finishing runners up last year, Felixstowe were promoted together with Coggeshall and it's fair to say that both sides have had successful first seasons in The Bostik North.

The Seasiders will finish just shy of the play-offs while Saturday's opponents have already secured a play-off place.

Ian Watson's side will be keen to get back to top form following last week's 0-4 trouncing at home by league winners Bowers & Pitsea and speaking after that game he said; “Coggeshall will be tough.

“They've already qualified for the play-offs but they are something of a rival for us. It was nice to beat them at home (earlier in the season) and it would be nice to go and get a result at their place.”

MORE: Ian Watson, Joe Francis and Andy Wilding are ALL on the Non-League podcast... 23 to choose from

It will clearly be a tricky day out.

Graeme Smith's boys put five past Tilbury last week, have amassed 68 points so far this season and haven't been lower than fifth since October.

So, how do you prepare for a match like this after that Bowers defeat?

We asked assistant manager Danny Bloomfield, who told us; “The same as how we have been doing. We have a consistent approach, take the lessons (from the Bowers game) and we carry on.”

Just two days after this Saturday's game, The Seasiders play host to bottom-of-the-table Mildenhall on Eastern Monday, who have just 24 points and only four wins all season.

The Hall have a tough run in but Ricky Cornish will ensure his side battles to the very end to avoid relegation.

One thing is for sure: Felixstowe will take the game very seriously, having suffered badly at the hands of a number of struggling sides already this season.