Seasiders continue to struggle with defeat at Soham

Disapointment for Felixstowe as Jake Andrews (green) nets the first goal for Soham. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

Bet Victor North Soham Town Rangers 3 Felixstowe & Walton United 0 Felixstowe & Walton slipped down to 18th spot in The BetVictor Isthmian North after this lacklustre performance away at Soham Town Rangers on Saturday, conceding three whilst failing to seriously challenge in front of goal themselves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Bloomfield came in for Henry Barley on the left while Josh Kerridge replaced Kyle Jopling at the back following the game against Heybridge Swifts last Monday.

The Seasiders got off to a poor start and it wasn't until the quarter hour mark that they managed to apply any real pressure but the action was at the other end where Jake Andrews put keeper Jack Spurling under pressure a couple of times before finally netting on 37 minutes, having received a well-placed ball from Sam Mulready.

Within one minute Mulready put away his fifth goal in five games to give the home side a well-deserved two-goal lead at the break.

You may also want to watch:

Felixstowe's best effort in the first half had come from a Tom Debenham through ball which saw Armani Schaar's effort tipped over the bar by Josh Pope in the Soham goal.

The Seasiders had little to offer in the second half bar a shot from distance from Stuart Ainsley and when Toby Andrews put away number three for Soham ten minutes from time, the game was finally lost.

Felixstowe manager Ian Watson, looking a dejected figure after the game, said: "This was the lowest point so far this season. After a decent second half against Heybridge last Monday, today's performance was just not acceptable.

"It was poor. We've given three goals away and we cannot afford to do that. Coach Danny Bloomfield and I need to have a long hard chat tonight. What was annoying was that we were the bigger side yet seemed to get knocked off the ball too much."

Felixstowe keeper Jack Spurling (blue) screams out in frustration after Soham's Sam Mulready (green) nets his fourth goal in five games. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Felixstowe keeper Jack Spurling (blue) screams out in frustration after Soham's Sam Mulready (green) nets his fourth goal in five games. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

The Seasiders travel to Bury on Tuesday for a group match under the lights in The Velocity Trophy. Speaking about that game Watson added: "We have to change things. We're conceding too many goals.

"It's nice to have a game so soon and this is an opportunity for us to turn things around."