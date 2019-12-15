Under-strength Felixstowe beaten at Canvey as poor run continues

Joseph Yaxley celebrates with a brief fist pump having scored on his debut for Felixstowe & Walton United at Canvey. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Isthmian North Canvey Island 3 Felixstowe & Walton United 1 This defeat away at Canvey Island on Saturday means Felixstowe & Walton have now managed just the one win in all competitions in some 19 matches and, understandably, manager Stuart Boardley was very downbeat yet very determined when speaking after the game.

Felixstowe & Walton United were unlucky to not take the lead in the first half when George Clarke went close at Canvey Island. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Felixstowe & Walton United were unlucky to not take the lead in the first half when George Clarke went close at Canvey Island. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

"With keeper Jack Spurling unavailable, Danny Crump continued in goal and with both Miles Powell and Jordy Matthews also unavailable, we struggled, sorely missing Jordy's industry in midfield." He added: "I've never come to Canvey and faced anything different than a team that was loud, boisterous and in your face. We missed vital players today."

Prior to the game, The Gulls boss Mark Bentley, disappointed with the midweek defeat away at Grays in the Essex Senior Cup, said: "We have to get that game out of our heads by getting three points against Felixstowe. This is a massive game for us."

His team didn't let him down. Canvey looked lively throughout and were quick to put the Seasiders under pressure. George Clarke, in a deeper role than usual, did put Canvey keeper Lamar Johnson under pressure early on, but the first half belonged to the home side, who netted on just five minutes and again just before the half-hour mark.

The first goal was well taken by Toby Joseph, coming in from the left and the second from Jason Hallet, following a mix-up in the Felixstowe defence.

Boardley had words at half-time, instructing his team to attack the second half as if there was nothing to lose and for 15 minutes it looked to be working.

Debutant Joe Yaxley reduced the deficit on 54 minutes with a well-taken goal from distance, but soon Canvey were back in control, adding a third from Michael Finneran on 67 minutes.

Seasiders debutant Joseph Yaxley scored on his debut early in the second half in their defeat at Canvey. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Seasiders debutant Joseph Yaxley scored on his debut early in the second half in their defeat at Canvey. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Felixstowe have no game this coming weekend so expect to see a number of first team players turn out against Leiston Reserves at The Goldstar Ground on Saturday.

Boardley finished by saying: "We have two fitness based sessions coming up this week and this break comes at a good time. It's time to re-group."