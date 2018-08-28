Sunshine and Showers

Seasiders drop points in draw with cellar-dwellers Witham

PUBLISHED: 16:31 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 25 November 2018

Seasiders' Jack Ainsley (11) is congratulated by brother Stuart after converting from the penalty spot for the opening goal in their 2-2 draw with Witham. Picture: CARL NEWELL

Seasiders' Jack Ainsley (11) is congratulated by brother Stuart after converting from the penalty spot for the opening goal in their 2-2 draw with Witham. Picture: CARL NEWELL

Archant

Bostik North

Felixstowe & Walton United 2

Witham Town 2

For any neutral among the 335 fans at a chilly Goldstar Ground on Saturday, this might just have been an enjoyable game to watch, with missed chances and four goals including two penalties.

For the home fans, however, it was a disappointing two points dropped against bottom of the table Witham Town FC in a game that sometimes impressed but generally lacked flow.

The breakthrough came on 24 minutes when Jordy Matthews was brought down by Witham keeper Luca Collins, leaving Jack Ainsley to convert from the spot. Felixstowe failed to press home any advantage, however, allowing Witham’s Jonny Ashman to equalise from close range in the 39th minute.

On the stroke of half-time Ainsley found himself in a one-on-one with keeper Collins and secured a second goal of the day, and his seventh of the season, sending the Seasiders in 2-1 at the break.

But within ten minutes of the restart, Witham’s Sam Ashford was pulled down in the box. The always lively Ashford converted from the spot, meaning the visitors returned back to Essex with a valuable point.

Felixstowe win a penalty as Jordy Matthews is brought down by Withams’s keeper Luca Collins. Picture: CARL NEWELLFelixstowe win a penalty as Jordy Matthews is brought down by Withams’s keeper Luca Collins. Picture: CARL NEWELL

Speaking to Seasiders TV after the game, joint coach Kevin O’Donnell did appear a little dejected, saying: “We know what we should have done today. We gave the ball away at times where we should have kept possession and we conceded two goals, both from set pieces.”

Witham Town boss, Mark Ashford, seemed a little more upbeat, saying: “Both managers are no doubt thinking they could have won that game today - but both could have lost too.”

He felt a point was probably fair but finished by conceding: “Felixstowe created lots of chances around the box and some of the combination play was good. I was quite impressed with that.”

Despite dropping points, Felixstowe find themselves moving up the table to ninth place, in a season that is beginning to have a slight feel of ‘what could have been.’

Jack Ainsley on the run for Felixstowe. Picture: CARL NEWELLJack Ainsley on the run for Felixstowe. Picture: CARL NEWELL

And so it’s off to Brentwood next week, where only the bravest of the brave would dare to predict with any real confidence the likely outcome.

