Seasiders bid to spring upset in Suffolk Premier Cup final

Felixstowe & Walton United take on higher-league Leiston, who are also the holders, in the final at Portman Road tomorrow, kick-off 7.30pm.The Seasiders enjoyed a successful first season in Bostik League North, ending a respectable 11th after a sixth-placed finish appeared a possibility, but lost all of their final four fixtures. Watson said: To be honest, in only one of the four against Coggeshall Town did we deserve to get anything out of the game. For all four games we had a few injuries and knocks and wanted to rotate the squad in order for them to get game time and keep everyone fit for the cup final, and the players probably had one eye on the final themselves. If you forget the last four games we have still had a good season in our first year at this level. MORE: Leiston bid to retain Premier Cup after difficult season Opponents Leiston endured a terrible run-in, failing to register a single win in their last 11 league games to slip to one place above the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division Central. Watson said: Both sides will be going into the final after a poor run of league results, but its a one-off game and both sides like to play football. They won the cup last year and will be favourites to win it again, but we are going there to enjoy ourselves and give them a good game.