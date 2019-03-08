Seasiders bid to spring upset in Suffolk Premier Cup final

Felixstowe & Walton joint boss Ian Watson will lead his side in the Suffolk Premier Cup Final against Leiston. Photo: STAN BASTON Stan Baston

Manager Ian Watson is not too concerned by his Felixstowe & Walton United side's four-match losing streak ahead of this season's KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Final, writes Nick Garnham.