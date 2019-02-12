Seasiders have to settle for a point after failing to build on early lead

Seasiders centre back Dan Davis Davis gets up close with Barking keeper Martell Joseph Photo: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

Felixstowe & Walton 1 Barking 1

Felixstowe & Walton remain wedged in mid-table in The Bostik North following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Barking at The Goldstar Ground in front of another healthy crowd of 367 fans, writes Barry Grossmith.

An early header from front man Miles Powell, bringing his league total to 14 for the season, following a cross from Rhys Henry on three minutes, set The Seasiders up nicely and Barking could have gone in two or three goals down at half-time following efforts from Jack Ainsley, Josh Kerridge and Rhys Henry for Felixstowe.

After the break, the Essex side made life more difficult for the home side and the sense around the ground was that the slender one-goal lead just might not be enough.

And so it turned out to be when Sahr Kabba, coming on as a sub just two minutes earlier, brought the visitors back to level pegging with around 15 minutes left on the clock.

Seasiders’ manager Ian Watson was disappointed not to get all three points but remained both positive and philosophical: “The first half was excellent. In fact it was a first-half battering but, unfortunately, the second and third goals didn’t come.

“The boys are all sitting in the dressing room frustrated, but that’s a positive.” He added, “The subs came on in the second period and had an impact, and whilst we did have two potential penalties denied us, we did get a bit sloppy and scrappy at the end. Barking could have nicked it themselves so we’ll take the point.”

The draw leaves Felixstowe in 10th spot and seventh on recent form, having lost just three of their last 12 games in all competitions.

There is a clear sense of cautious optimism at the club at present as Watson and assistant Danny Bloomfield are beginning to look beyond just this season.

Next up is a visit to Grays Athletic who sit one place above Felixstowe with an almost identical record.

Three points in that encounter would allow The Seasiders to leapfrog The Blues safely into the top half of the table.