Seasiders head to Basildon in confident mood buoyed by fine Premier Cup victory

14 November, 2018 - 18:29
Felixstowe & Walton's Miles Powell scores against Woodbridge. Photo: STAN BASTON

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton go into Saturday’s away fixture at Basildon buoyed by Tuesday night’s 5-1 win at home to Thurlow Nunn side Woodbridge in The Suffolk Premier Cup which saw a hat-trick from Sam Ford together with goals from Jack Ainsley and Miles Powell, writes Barry Grossmith.

Ford will be leaving Felixstowe at the end of the year to pursue a career in Australia with Port Melbourne Sharks. He will certainly be missed.

A few short weeks ago Basildon were flying high in The Bostik North but recent weeks have seen a number of changes at the club alongside a worrying drop in form.

Chairman Lee Connor replaced manager Marc Harrison in a caretaker role recently and has now taken that management position on a permanent basis, with David Maxwell coming in as new chairman.

Importantly, the club has seen a number of players leave the club with a number of new arrivals joining from The Essex Senior League. Among the newcomers is Ben Clarke who was at Felixstowe for a brief spell earlier in the season.

Seasiders’ joint manager Kevin O’Donnell has lamented the inconsistency at the club in recent weeks, both from game to game and within games. On the plus side the team has shown it can defend, it does have goals within it and it can clearly battle in midfield. It’s now a matter of bringing all that together and perhaps adding that killer instinct.

Speaking after Tuesday’s cup win, joint boss Ian Watson said; “There have been lots of changes at Basildon. We need to go there taking something from tonight’s game and have to go looking for all three points. We were fortunate no-one picked up any real knocks this evening and we’ll travel with a strong squad.”

Felixstowe always take good support with them to away fixtures and this game will be no different with the club coach filling up within just a day or two. Most of those fans feel that this side does have something in it and still feel a good run is possible and those play-off places are not that far away.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

13:50 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

12:00 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

06:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been impressing the players with his skills on the training pitch. STUART WATSON looks back on his playing career.

‘I have managed to be patient and worked hard’ - Nydam on tough St Johnstone loan

Yesterday, 17:46 Andy Warren
Tristan Nydam is on loan from Ipswich Town to St Johnstone. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tristan Nydam is keen to make the most of his loan stay in Scotland but is still keeping a firm eye on parent club Ipswich Town.

Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Yesterday, 16:45 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst is the bookies' favourite for the jobs at Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon.

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is the favourite in the betting as his former club Shrewsbury search for a new manager.

Former Ipswich goalkeeper Supple hangs up his gloves for a second time due to ongoing hip injury

Yesterday, 14:16 Andy Warren
Shane Supple has retired from football for a second time.

Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Shane Supple has announced his retirement from football for a second time, due to a persistent hip injury.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Johnson signs as George Best dons an Ipswich shirt in Sir Bobby’s testimonial

Yesterday, 15:53 Ross Halls
On this day in 1997, David Johnson signed for Town from Bury

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features David Johnson signing for Town and Sir Bobby Robson’s testimonial match at Portman Road

Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

Yesterday, 12:16 Andy Warren
Richie Wellens is the new manager of Swindon Town.

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

