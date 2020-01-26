Seasiders forced to settle for a point as Ainsley sees red

Josh Kerridge (number 6) rises above the Hullbridge defence to head a corner high into the opposition goal. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Isthmian North Felixstowe & Walton United 1 Hullbridge Sports 1 Felixstowe & Walton United were forced to settle for a point against Hullbridge Sports in the BetVictor Isthmian North, writes Stuart Daynes.

Josh Kerridge looked to have secured a vital three points for the Seasiders midway through the second period, but the visitors grabbed a late equaliser with a wonder strike from 30 yards after Felixstowe were reduced to ten men, Stuart Ainsley seeing red.

It was the Seasiders who were playing some neat football and creating chances first half, George Clarke firing over the bar and the energetic Jordan Matthews twice foiled by smart saves.

Just before the hour Hullbridge had the ball in the net, the attacker rounded Spurling to slot home the ball but was adjudged to have handled the ball. Bennett fired over for Felixstowe and a Matthews shot clipped the post before Felixstowe did eventually get the goal that they deserved, Kerridge rising highest to power home an unstoppable header in the 67th minute.

Felixstowe's Henry Barley (red) is sandwiched between two Hullbridge defenders in the first half. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Felixstowe's Henry Barley (red) is sandwiched between two Hullbridge defenders in the first half. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

The pivotal moment in the game came in the 77th minute; Stuart Ainsley was deemed guilty of a tackle that saw the referee produce a straight red card. The change in the game was evident straight away, Hullbridge sensed they had a chance, Felixstowe were forced into substitutions that upset the flow of their game and on 83 minutes the visitors were level, Sotoyinbo launching a rocket of a shot into the top corner from 30 yards.

Speaking after the game, Felixstowe manager Stuart Boardley said: "That was a difficult one to swallow really, I felt we deservedly went one nil in front, it could have probably been more at that point but the challenge from Stuart ends up with him seeing red and then the game changed on that moment really, down to ten men, that lifted them and then it was backs to the wall for the final 15 minutes

"We could then not retain possession enough and Hullbridge threw men forward. That's probably the first time we have strung together two really good performances, here and at Aveley so there was a lot more positives today than negatives."