Felixstowe are in a decent run of form as Barking come to the seaside

20 February, 2019 - 16:32
Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling had to work hard against Barking last November Photo: STAN BASTON

Felixstowe & Walton go into this weekend’s Bostik North encounter at The Goldstar Ground in 11th spot, three points ahead and two places above Barking, having played one game more, writes Barry Grossmith.

This is a game that can best be described as a classic mid-table six pointer.

When these two sides met back in November at Maysbrook Park, fans witnessed a six-goal thriller with The Seasiders bringing home all three points in a 4-2 win, having raced ahead early on but with The Blues fighting back with real spirit in the closing stages.

Chances are this will be another close encounter in Suffolk.

Having suffered just three defeats in the last 10 league games, Felixstowe are in a decent vein of form.

Manager Ian Watson, speaking earlier in the week, said: “The goal this season was always to maintain our status after promotion and finish the highest we can; that is still our aim.”

A number of players competing for first team places, and others coming back from injury, turned out for the Reserves midweek in the 3-2 win against Ipswich Wanderers, with other first-team regulars watching from the sidelines.

There is a clear mood within the camp of one senior squad with first team and reserve team players working hard supporting each other.

“We almost have a full squad to choose from at present, which is going to make interesting choices for Danny and I over the coming weeks, but we’ve installed a “Team Is Everything” belief into the players of late and expect them all to buy into our philosophy,” Watson added.

With a Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final in March against Stowmarket coming up, there is undoubtedly a sense of positivity and optimism around. Assistant boss Bloomfield is clearly happy with the current trajectory.

“We are really beginning to show steel and determination and are working hard getting the ball down,” he said.

“Surfaces haven’t been brilliant lately but overall we are very happy with the togetherness and progress being made.”

Fans know this won’t be a straightforward three points, but they approach the game in confident mood.

