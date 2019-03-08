Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Seasiders look to end their league season on a high

PUBLISHED: 15:09 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 24 April 2019

Miles Powell on target against Romford back in September. Photo: STAN BASTON

Miles Powell on target against Romford back in September. Photo: STAN BASTON

© Stan Baston

Felixstowe and Walton approach their final league game of the season away to Romford FC hoping to finish with a win, writes Barry Grossmith.

After an excellent run of form since Christmas, The Seasiders have suddenly found themselves losing three games on the bounce and conceding nine goals while finding the net just once themselves.

A good performance at Rookery Hill, home of East Thurrock, who are Romford's current landlords, is important as it would allow Felixstowe to go into their upcoming Suffolk FA Premier Cup Final in early May in confident mood.

This will not be an end of season game with both sides going through the motions.

For their part, The Boro' will need no extra motivation as they find themselves on level points with Witham, knowing one of those two sides will be relegated.

Witham have the advantage in terms of goal difference but do need to travel away to Basildon for their final game.

Romford, meanwhile, have climbed the form table in recent weeks, conceded a 90th-minute penalty at Grays Athletic last time out and before that fought back from two goals down to beat Soham Town Rangers 5-2 in their battle to avoid the drop.

Felixstowe have struggled badly against teams near the bottom of the table all season and know such performances are unacceptable.

Assistant Boss Danny Bloomfield said: “Romford provides us with our last game of the league season and we will be approaching the game in the same manner as always, which is to be better than in our last performance.

“We've been dominating possession in most games recently and will be looking to do the same against Romford. The building blocks are being put in place for the bigger picture, but short-term we need to finish the season on a high.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, The Seasiders were hoping to finish as high as sixth and win the Suffolk mini-league within the division alongside Bury and AFC Sudbury.

It's now possible they could finish in the bottom half if results go against them.

This is certainly not something the club wants to happen.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack died after his bike collided with a Land Rover on Good Friday. Picture:

Seasiders look to end their league season on a high

Miles Powell on target against Romford back in September. Photo: STAN BASTON

‘For this to happen to Ipswich is really sad... I would love to be there one day’ - Kuqi on his desire to manage Town

Shefki Kuqi would like to manage Ipswich Town one day.

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with England and Great Britain hockey goalkeeper George Pinner

England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner shares his Ipswich Town memories

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists