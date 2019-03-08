Seasiders look to end their league season on a high

Miles Powell on target against Romford back in September. Photo: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

Felixstowe and Walton approach their final league game of the season away to Romford FC hoping to finish with a win, writes Barry Grossmith.

After an excellent run of form since Christmas, The Seasiders have suddenly found themselves losing three games on the bounce and conceding nine goals while finding the net just once themselves.

A good performance at Rookery Hill, home of East Thurrock, who are Romford's current landlords, is important as it would allow Felixstowe to go into their upcoming Suffolk FA Premier Cup Final in early May in confident mood.

This will not be an end of season game with both sides going through the motions.

For their part, The Boro' will need no extra motivation as they find themselves on level points with Witham, knowing one of those two sides will be relegated.

Witham have the advantage in terms of goal difference but do need to travel away to Basildon for their final game.

Romford, meanwhile, have climbed the form table in recent weeks, conceded a 90th-minute penalty at Grays Athletic last time out and before that fought back from two goals down to beat Soham Town Rangers 5-2 in their battle to avoid the drop.

Felixstowe have struggled badly against teams near the bottom of the table all season and know such performances are unacceptable.

Assistant Boss Danny Bloomfield said: “Romford provides us with our last game of the league season and we will be approaching the game in the same manner as always, which is to be better than in our last performance.

“We've been dominating possession in most games recently and will be looking to do the same against Romford. The building blocks are being put in place for the bigger picture, but short-term we need to finish the season on a high.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, The Seasiders were hoping to finish as high as sixth and win the Suffolk mini-league within the division alongside Bury and AFC Sudbury.

It's now possible they could finish in the bottom half if results go against them.

This is certainly not something the club wants to happen.