Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Seasiders looking to extend their fine run of form

14 March, 2019 - 08:00
Jack Ainsley: On target twice against Witham for The Seasiders back in November Photo: CARL NEWELL

Jack Ainsley: On target twice against Witham for The Seasiders back in November Photo: CARL NEWELL

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton travel to The Village Glass Stadium on Saturday to face Witham Town, who currently sit 18th in Bostik North and who are working hard to steer away from the drop zone, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Seasiders themselves will be looking to extend their impressive run of form, which has seen just three defeats in 14 games in all competitions, lifting the side to 8th place in the standings.

Tuesday night’s Suffolk FA Premier Cup semi-final against Stowmarket was postponed due to bad weather but speaking on the night, Felixstowe boss Ian Watson said, “Getting three points last week (against Basildon) after so many drawn games means we go to Witham with a sense of freedom about our game.

“We weren’t great at home to the Essex side back in November but our homework is done and we go hunting for another three points.”

Witham’s current standing in the league and recent performances suggest they have been a little unfortunate in recent weeks

“We’ve looked very good against the top sides this season but while playing the lower sides we’re not at the same level,” said Witham boss Mark Ashford recently.

This is borne out by last weekend’s game at Aveley where “The Town” led for most of the game but allowed Aveley three late goals to bag all three points.

Felixstowe will need to be on their toes against a side battling against relegation whilst knowing they are safe from problems themselves.

Seasiders’ assistant boss Danny Bloomfield, as upbeat.

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday’s fixture, which will again be another challenge for us,” he said.

“We’re really enjoying our battle to finish as high as we can in this league and the objective of simply “being better” week by week is a fun, engaging and motivating process for everyone in the group.

“This is the same driver for both staff and players and it’s infectious. The whole club is growing on and off the pitch, which is exciting.”

With this level of positivity, fans will travel south confident of an all-out attempt at bringing home all three points.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge ‘open at present’ - but closure possible for later today

The A14 Orwell Bridge was shut on Wednesday due to the high winds from Storm Gareth Picture: PETER CUTTS

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Work on SnOasis ‘could start within 12 months’ after final plans approved

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Seasiders looking to extend their fine run of form

Jack Ainsley: On target twice against Witham for The Seasiders back in November Photo: CARL NEWELL

Old socks, naked calendars and business networking fun

BWN founder Mandie Holgate visits 10 Downing Street in 2017 as part of Small Business Saturday Picture: BWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists