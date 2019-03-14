Seasiders looking to extend their fine run of form

Jack Ainsley: On target twice against Witham for The Seasiders back in November Photo: CARL NEWELL Archant

Felixstowe & Walton travel to The Village Glass Stadium on Saturday to face Witham Town, who currently sit 18th in Bostik North and who are working hard to steer away from the drop zone, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Seasiders themselves will be looking to extend their impressive run of form, which has seen just three defeats in 14 games in all competitions, lifting the side to 8th place in the standings.

Tuesday night’s Suffolk FA Premier Cup semi-final against Stowmarket was postponed due to bad weather but speaking on the night, Felixstowe boss Ian Watson said, “Getting three points last week (against Basildon) after so many drawn games means we go to Witham with a sense of freedom about our game.

“We weren’t great at home to the Essex side back in November but our homework is done and we go hunting for another three points.”

Witham’s current standing in the league and recent performances suggest they have been a little unfortunate in recent weeks

“We’ve looked very good against the top sides this season but while playing the lower sides we’re not at the same level,” said Witham boss Mark Ashford recently.

This is borne out by last weekend’s game at Aveley where “The Town” led for most of the game but allowed Aveley three late goals to bag all three points.

Felixstowe will need to be on their toes against a side battling against relegation whilst knowing they are safe from problems themselves.

Seasiders’ assistant boss Danny Bloomfield, as upbeat.

“We’re all looking forward to Saturday’s fixture, which will again be another challenge for us,” he said.

“We’re really enjoying our battle to finish as high as we can in this league and the objective of simply “being better” week by week is a fun, engaging and motivating process for everyone in the group.

“This is the same driver for both staff and players and it’s infectious. The whole club is growing on and off the pitch, which is exciting.”

With this level of positivity, fans will travel south confident of an all-out attempt at bringing home all three points.