Sub-par Seasiders return from Canvey with a win

PUBLISHED: 12:41 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 07 April 2019

In form Seasiders striker Liam Hillyard is congratulated by teammate Kye Ruel (11) after scoring his fifth goal in three games in their 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

In form Seasiders striker Liam Hillyard is congratulated by teammate Kye Ruel (11) after scoring his fifth goal in three games in their 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Bostik North

Canvey Island 0

Felixstowe & Walton United 1

They say when you win despite playing badly, that it’s a sign of a good team. If true, then Felixstowe & Walton are a very good team, writes Barry Grossmith.

The Seasiders came away from The Frost Hire Stadium on Saturday with all three points despite being under pressure for long periods throughout the 90 minutes.

Efforts from Kane Gilbert and Frankie Merrifield tested keeper Jack Spurling in the early exchanges while Felixstowe’s first chance at the other end came from Jamal Wiggins after 15 minutes when in a one-on-one with Harry Palmer in goal.

Somehow, however, Felixstowe did manage to steal a lead on the stroke of half-time when Ethan Clarke fed Liam Hillyard, who powered home from around 15 yards.

A Callum Bennett effort early in the second period struck the post but for long periods, the Gulls dominated with Jose Figura and Adeyinka Cole impressing throughout.

Felixstowe goalkeeper Jack Spurling gets his fingertips to a high cross to maintain a cleansheet for the Seasiders. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDFelixstowe goalkeeper Jack Spurling gets his fingertips to a high cross to maintain a cleansheet for the Seasiders. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Spurling, and the entire Felixstowe defence, worked overtime to thwart further Canvey threats, allowing for a clean sheet and another three points to head home to Suffolk.

Canvey boss Mark Bentley diplomatically and, rather surprisingly, suggested: “It was a fairly even first half,” adding: “It was nice to see some decent football and I’m pleased with the boys but we’re lacking a bit of confidence at the moment.

“We need to be more clinical. We caused you problems in pockets but didn’t finish things off.”

Miles Powell was rested for this match and Jordy Matthews was unavailable due to illness. Jack Ainsley moved into the back three and Kye Ruel partnered Hillyard up front.

Under pressure from Canvey Island midfielder Adeyinka Cole (right), Felixstowe & Walton's Rhys Henry (left) could not capitalise on this opportunity, shooting over the goal. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORDUnder pressure from Canvey Island midfielder Adeyinka Cole (right), Felixstowe & Walton's Rhys Henry (left) could not capitalise on this opportunity, shooting over the goal. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

A sign of the competition for places was evident by seeing the likes of Joe Francis, Stuart Ainsley, Darren Mills, Dan Davis and Henry Barley all on the bench.

The final word goes to assistant boss Danny Bloomfield, who confirmed: “We played below standard but were resolute and picked up three points and a clean sheet while not playing well.”

Next up at The Goldstar Ground are champions Bowers & Pitsea. Could Felixstowe, second in the form table, pick up another three points? Now that would be impressive.

