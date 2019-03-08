Seasiders continue good run with comfortable win over Brentwood

Joy for Rhys Barber after he wheels away after scoring for Felixstowe in their 3-0 win over Brentwood. Picture: STAN BASTON © Stan Baston

This win for Felixstowe & Walton makes it mathematically impossible for the Seasiders to either get relegated or reach the play-offs in what is turning out to be a successful run as the end of the season approaches, with the team suffering just three defeats in 16 games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe goalscorer Rhys Barber (left) is congratulated by Seasiders team mates. Picture: STAN BASTON Felixstowe goalscorer Rhys Barber (left) is congratulated by Seasiders team mates. Picture: STAN BASTON

A well-taken goal from a one-on-one with Liam Hillyard, beating visiting keeper Rob Budd after five minutes, was just the start Felixstowe needed.

Last week at Witham, converting goals from numerous chances proved too much for Ian Watson’s side. In contrast, this early lead on Saturday seemed to settle nerves and it wasn’t long before captain Rhys Barber doubled the lead following an Ethan Clarke corner and an onward header from Josh Kerridge.

At the other end, Felixstowe keeper Jack Spurling, once again, brought more than a few fine saves to keep the opposition at bay. The difference between the two sides in the first 45 was in the finishing, with a number of Brentwood attempts failing to produce any result.

The second half started with Jack Ainsley converting from the spot after Miles Powell was nudged off the ball, giving the home side what turned out to be an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Talking after the game to Seasiders TV, captain Barber said: “Today was good. We’ve been comfortable in games recently but haven’t gone on and beaten sides.

“We’ve played teams, had lots of possession but never really gone at them. Today we looked a threat every time we went forward. It was good to get three goals and I think we needed them.

Jack Ainsley strokes home from the penalty spot to make it a comfortable 3-0 win for the Seasiders against Brentwood. Picture: STAN BASTON Jack Ainsley strokes home from the penalty spot to make it a comfortable 3-0 win for the Seasiders against Brentwood. Picture: STAN BASTON

“There’s a good atmosphere among the boys and we’ve got the direction now that we needed. Danny Bloomfield came in, took a fresh look at things and that has helped.”

So attention now turns to Tuesday’s semi-final against Stowmarket in The Suffolk Premier Cup. A few people in the current squad have played in the final before and Jack Ainsley won it last year with Leiston. Progression to the final at Portman Road is close and central on everyone’s radar.