Seasiders beaten by Witham despite being the better side

Miles Powell (red and white) scores a consolation goal for the Seasiders in the 86th minute of their 3-1 defeat at Witham. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Isthmian North Witham Town 3 Felixstowe & Walton 1 Sometimes a team loses a game and they thoroughly deserve to lose. For Felixstowe, this wasn't one of those games, writes Barry Grossmith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Felixstowe's Nick Ingram, left, was lively in their defeat at Witham. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Felixstowe's Nick Ingram, left, was lively in their defeat at Witham. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

There was a start for Stowmarket loanee Sam Nunn for the Seasiders, with Kyle Jopling dropping to the bench. Felixstowe also saw Nick Ingram in the number 10 role and George Clarke up front.

Miles Powell's early free kick found Callum Bennett crossing for Clarke and this was followed by a Henry Barley/Jack Newman effort, confirming that it was the visitors who were making the early chances.

Scott Kemp was lively for Witham as the Essex side tried to get a foothold but as half-time approached, it was undoubtedly Felixstowe who were going to the break a little disappointed not to be in front.

But with just seconds on the clock, a Kemp cross brought a save from Danny Crump in goal, only for Marcus Bowers to scramble the rebound over the line.

Felixstowe's Jordy Matthews (red and white) shoots just wide of the Witham Town goal in the second half. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Felixstowe's Jordy Matthews (red and white) shoots just wide of the Witham Town goal in the second half. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

You may also want to watch:

That lapse in concentration on 45 minutes was repeated within just ten seconds of the restart when George Bugg doubled Witham's lead after Crump was found caught unawares between the sticks.

What then transpired was The Seasiders being forced to chase the game and leaving themselves vulnerable to the counter attack throughout the entire second period.

After hitting the post and seeing a Ingram effort, which looked for all the world as if it was going in, bounce off Clarke's back before going wide, Witham netted their third and Bugg's second in a one-on-one with six minutes to play.

Powell reduced the deficit with a solo effort two minutes later by which time it was far too late. The Seasiders go again tomorrow when they entertain high-flying Maldon & Tiptree at The Goldstar Ground.

Speaking after the game, Felixstowe manager Stuart Boardley said, "On balance, I thought we were the better side. The pitch and conditions made it difficult to pass the ball but it was really just three lapses for their goals.

"We need better game management. It didn't fall for us first half but make no mistake, the players have a good attitude."