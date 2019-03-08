Snow

Seasiders will look to reverse Canvey Island result this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:12 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 03 April 2019

Assistant Danny Bloomfield and manager Ian Watson at Felixstowe, will be looking for a much better performance against Canvey Island this time around. Photo: Stan Baston

Assistant Danny Bloomfield and manager Ian Watson at Felixstowe, will be looking for a much better performance against Canvey Island this time around. Photo: Stan Baston

© Stan Baston

Back in December, Felixstowe & Walton suffered their biggest defeat of the season at The Goldstar Ground, going down 4-0 to this weekend’s opponents Canvey Island, writes Barry Grossmith.

Since that time, The Seasiders have seen a number of improvements on the pitch, resulting in a current run of nine games undefeated and progression to the Suffolk Premier Cup final on May 8.

Although neither side can reach the plays-offs this campaign, nor suffer relegation, both will undoubtedly have an eye on next season already, looking to finish 2018/19 on a high while building momentum that they can carry forward to next year.

“A lot of things have changed since we last faced Canvey at home at the start of December, losing 4-0, which was a dark day for us,” Seasiders’ boss Ian Watson said.

“They were one of my tips to go up this season, but have slumped for some reason.

“Obviously it would be another score settled if we can get a result down there. We go with confidence and on a good run of form. They had been on a bad run, which they turned around last weekend scraping through 1-0 at Witham according to our reports.

“We look forward to going to another excellent ground in the Bostik and testing ourselves once more.”

Maintaining momentum is crucial for Felixstowe, as next up at The Goldstar Ground is top-of the-table Bowers & Pitsea, closely followed by a trip to Coggeshall.

The spirit and determination, clearly evident within the squad at present, is something everyone at the club is very keen to maintain.

This message comes across clearly from assistant boss Danny Bloomfield: “What a week it’s been with some real highs to savour and there’s still plenty of hard work to come in our exciting journey of improvement,” he said.

“We face a tough test against Canvey who have been struggling of late but we certainly can’t afford to take any team lightly or start letting any complacency appear.

“We are progressing nicely and the target remains the same...being better every day.”

THE funeral of former Felixstowe player, Lennie Brown, takes place on Wednesday. Lennie played for the Seasiders in the ‘60s, as well as Stowmarket. The funeral is at 2.15pm at Ipswich Crematorium.

