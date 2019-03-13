Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich suffer heavy defeat after poor second quarter at Greenwich

13 March, 2019 - 08:00
Veron Eze, led the way for the visitors with 22 points Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Veron Eze, led the way for the visitors with 22 points Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

Pavel.Kricka@btinternet.com

NBL Division II

Greenwich Titans 106 Ipswich Basketball 76

A poor second quarter by Ipswich led to a heavy defeat at Greenwich Titans on Saturday, writes Rob Schatten.

Following on from last weekend’s statement victory over Westminster Warriors, Ipswich came out flat in a scrappy first quarter in which neither side established much of a rhythm. The Suffolk side struggled to connect from three-point range while their hosts turned the ball over on several attempted fast break opportunities.

Having established a seven-point advantage by the end of the first, however, Greenwich were the faster to adjust in the second, and Jake Murphy, Courtney Williams and Arthur Noha-Pascual each scored eight points as the hosts put together a mammoth 33-14 second quarter to lead 57-31 at half-time.

Coach John Ellis’ men fired again in the third quarter, and restored a degree of parity to proceedings without being able to make much of an inroad into the Titans’ lead.

Ethan Price scored 15 of his 18 points in the final quarter as Ipswich wrestled to reduce the deficit, but there was little hope of getting back into the game.

Veron Eze led the way for the visitors with 22 points. Price added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Cameron Hawes finished with 16 points.

For the hosts, Jake Murphy finished with 28 points while regular leader Ray Akpofure added 15.

“Our defensive effort in the first half was very disappointing,” said Coach Ellis.

“Even after a bad first quarter for us offensively, we were seven down, which is nothing in this game – but they came out and ran over us somewhat in the first minutes of the second quarter playing at an intensity level we didn’t seem able to match.

“After a brilliant win last weekend, this is a very difficult one to understand.”

Ipswich are still in the playoff conversation with three games of the season left to play, and after next weekend’s trip to undefeated league leaders Liverpool, finish the campaign with two games against fellow strugglers London Pioneers and London Westside.

“There is still a lot to play for this season,” added Ellis.

