‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Daily Mail’s Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALS Andre Dozzell in training Picture: ROSS HALS

The Secret Scout is a highly respected figure in the world of football, with vast experience working in a number of roles in the Premier League, who watches games in a ‘bid to uncover the next star’.

He watched Dozzell in a recent game and has given his assessment of the Ipswich teenager, while valuing the 19-year-old at £2million.

His strengths

“Watching him play in a holding role in a recent academy game, he showed good signs that he is returning both to fitness and form and could offer valuable assistance to the Suffolk club’s beleaguered team,” the Secret Scout noted. “He is tall and athletic.

MORE: The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

“In his role in this game, he realised that sometimes you have to stand still rather than be dragged into a false forward position. His job was to make sure his centre backs were not exposed. Dozzell showed intelligence in his play and I feel that he has learned from his father and is a chip off the old block. Not wasting a pass, always playing economically in possession but, occasionally when the situation merited it, producing a beautifully executed long penetrating ball.

“Twice he delivered a goalscoring opportunity for a colleague. It was a warm day and there was little atmosphere, but in my view he outshone the opposition’s much-heralded player who was playing in the same role. He did not have to make many challenges but on a couple of occasions his timing was OK and I did not doubt his determination or bravery.”

MORE: ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Andre is the son of former Ipswich and Tottenham star Jason Dozzell. Picture: ARCHANT Andre is the son of former Ipswich and Tottenham star Jason Dozzell. Picture: ARCHANT

Areas for improvement

“Occasionally I would like to see him be more urgent. Here he did not have to break from deep or show a change of pace and at times he could look to be a bit of a stroller.

“However, this was academy football and on this occasion there was none of the frenetic nature of a Championship game. Good players make time for themselves and Dozzell certainly can do that.”

Read the Secret Scout’s full report on Dozzell here.