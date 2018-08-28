Cracking start for new boss Appleford as Hadleigh hit seven!

Hadleigh's Tom Driscoll, on the mark at Framlingham Archant

Framlingham 2 Hadleigh 7

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hadleigh took three vital points, their third win in a row that has taken them up the Thurlow Nunn Premier table and proved to be a great start for their new boss Christian Appleford.

In the early stages it was the home team that had the better of the exchanges, Johnson and Smith had efforts saved before the home team settled and took the lead on 28 minutes when the ball was won in midfield by Barwick to find Andrews who slotted past Rose.

That was the way it stayed in the first 45 minutes but it all changed in the second period.

That second half saw Hadleigh push forward and scored three goals in a ten minute period.

Driscoll shot beyond Rose on 50 minutes before Turner volleyed in from the edge of the area and Driscoll headed his second goal from a corner.

Fram made all three subs on 65 minutes, however two minutes later Hadleigh were awarded a penalty that allowed Driscoll to complete his hat trick.

In slippery and tricky conditions Hadleigh’s sixth goal was a great individual effort from Cassalls who was allowed to run from distance through the Fram defence to slot past the home keeper.

On 76 minutes Johnson pulled a goal back only for Turner to score Hadleigh’s seventh when his shot took a deflection over the keeper, as Appleford’s side kept up the pressure.

Johnson doubled his tally on 84 minutes heading in from a Brooks cross but the damage had been inflicted in the early part of the second half leaving Fram rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sometime there has to be a change in the luck stakes for Melford, as they with a totally depleted team certainly deserved a point from this game but were denied by an injury time winner from Gorleston.

It was almost a dream start for Melford a Gorleston kick off pass was charged down by Nathan Rowe and the Melford player spotted keeper Peter Murphy off his line, his well struck shot passed over keeper Murphy hit the cross bar and bounced back into play but striker Will Howe shot straight at keeper Murphy to save some home team blushes. Gorleston’s opener came after 16 minutes a Joel Watts corner floated along the Melford area and Taylor nodded home to give Gorleston the lead.

Melford equalised on 61 minutes, a good crossfield ball released Hassan Ally and his pulled back cross found Brown in a crowded goalmouth, but forced the ball into the net from close range.

Two minutes into added time the killer blow came for Melford when a ball came into Melford box from the Gorleston right flank and Watts bundled home.

Brantham picked up a point at Great Yarmouth, while Kirkley & Pakefield kept up the pressure at the top of the table with a narrow 1-0 win over Whitton.

Thetford eased their relegation fears with a fine 3-1 win over Norwich United.